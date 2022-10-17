This former Utah quarterback is back in the transfer portal

Jack Tuttle is reportedly on the move again.

The Indiana quarterback who started his college football career at Utah entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, multiple news outlets reported.

According to HoosiersNews.com’s Tom Brew, the redshirt senior Tuttle will stay with the Hoosiers through the remainder of the 2022 season before looking for a new school as a grad transfer in 2023.

Tuttle, a team captain for Indiana, lost the starting quarterback job to Connor Bazelak at the start of the year and has not played in a game this season.

“I love my teammates and I’m not going to leave them in the season,’’ Tuttle told Brew on Monday morning. “I know there are a ton of other people in the NCAA who leave in the middle of the season and I’m not going to do that. Nor will I let this be a distraction or affect how I prepare and lead the team. This just gives me the best chance to play next year and be in the best spot.”

Tuttle was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in California and signed with Utah as a part of its 2018 recruiting class. He joined the team for spring ball that year as an early enrollee.

He left the Utes program in 2018 as a freshman, never playing a down for Utah before ending up at Indiana.

In four seasons with the Hoosiers, the 23-year-old Tuttle has completed 55.9% of his passes for 819 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s started four games for Indiana and earned academic All-Big Ten honors twice.

Tuttle — who is in the MBA program at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana, according to Brew — said that differing academic schedules contributed to him entering the transfer portal now, while emphasizing “I’m not leaving my team in the middle of the season.”

“Getting into (the academics and scholarship ramifications of the transfer) is a difficult situation,’’ Tuttle told Brew. “A lot of schools are on the semester system, and some are on the quarter system. Our graduate program for Kelley, one of the quarters ends in the middle of the season, and the next one ends in February. That gets in the way of another school that might start in January.

“We’ve worked with compliance and the NCAA with the best way to figure that out. The easiest way to do that would be to leave when this quarter ends in the middle of the season, but that’s not what I (want to) do. I’m not leaving my team in the middle of the season. So we’ve worked it out where I can be here throughout the rest of the season and then be somewhere else in January. I’m glad we got all of that worked out.’’

Tuttle was in competition with Bazelek to start at quarterback this season and received the majority of No. 1 snaps in fall camp, according to Brew.

Bazelak, a Missouri transfer, ended up winning the job and has completed 54.6% of his passes for 1,889 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The Hoosiers are currently 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak.

“You think about Jack, just so competitive and such a great preparer,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said of Tuttle earlier this year, per 247 Sports, “and is just really doing a good job of just learning; where to get his eyes, where to make the throws, running the system from the wholistic perspective is where I’m seeing growth there, which is what you want.”

