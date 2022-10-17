How to watch the Lee-McMullin debate tonight

The first and only debate in one of the most competitive Senate races in the nation will be held tonight.

The U.S. Senate Debate between incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin is a must-watch, as it is the only scheduled debate between the two ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Ballots will start being mailed out Tuesday, making this debate a critical one.

When is the Lee-McMullin debate?

The debate will take place in front of a live audience on Monday at 6 p.m. It will be held at the at the Ragan Theater at Utah Valley University.

Who is the moderator?

Doug Wright, a former KSL NewsRadio host, will moderate the debate.

Wright says this debate is an important one. “Where else in the country are you seeing a race like this, where someone’s running as an Independent with the full support of the Democratic Party,” he told KSL. “Even the United Utah Party is solidly behind McMullin.”

Wright has moderated debates in the past, and says he aims to get “real answers on real issues voters care about.”

How to watch the Lee-McMullin debate:

The Utah Debate Commission YouTube channel will livestream the debate at 6 p.m. MDT.

Watch the debate here:

How to submit questions:

You can submit live questions by commenting on the video above. According to the Utah Debate Commission, it will be watching the live comments, and “if you type in a question, it may be asked during the debate.”