Monday, October 17, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Here’s what uniform combo BYU will wear against Liberty

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU vs. San Diego State Aztecs at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

In BYU’s game this week against Liberty, the Cougars will wear a white helmet with royal blue Y logo and face mask, white jersey top with royal accents and royal pants with white stripes, a look the Cougars last wore against San Diego State in 2019, as seen in this photo.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

BYU’s look for its game at Liberty this Saturday won’t include any special edition helmets like the Cougars have worn the past two weeks.

This time, BYU is sticking to something a bit more traditional.

The Cougars will wear their white helmets with a royal blue Y logo and face mask, white jersey tops with royal stripes and numbers, and royal pants with white stripes.

Per BYU Uniform Tracker, the last time BYU wore this particular uniform was the Cougars’ game at San Diego State in 2019. BYU lost that game, 13-3.

BYU and Liberty kick off at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday and be broadcast on ESPNU.

