Here’s what uniform combo BYU will wear against Liberty

BYU’s look for its game at Liberty this Saturday won’t include any special edition helmets like the Cougars have worn the past two weeks.

This time, BYU is sticking to something a bit more traditional.

The Cougars will wear their white helmets with a royal blue Y logo and face mask, white jersey tops with royal stripes and numbers, and royal pants with white stripes.

Per BYU Uniform Tracker, the last time BYU wore this particular uniform was the Cougars’ game at San Diego State in 2019. BYU lost that game, 13-3.

BYU will wear the beautiful⚪️⚪️🔵 this weekend on the road at Liberty. Among all "road" uniform combos, where does this one rank?#byufootball #byutracker pic.twitter.com/852f2P6oyG — BYU Uniform Tracker (@ByuTracker) October 17, 2022

BYU and Liberty kick off at 1:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday and be broadcast on ESPNU.