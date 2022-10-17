Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 17, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

What Arkansas fans had to say about BYU’s hospitality

Razorbacks nation turned to social media to share its thoughts on an experience that included Cougar Tails, free ice cream and free refills

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE What Arkansas fans had to say about BYU’s hospitality
Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks cheer after their team scored a touchdown against the BYU Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Razorbacks won 52-35.

Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks cheer after their team scored a touchdown against the BYU Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Razorbacks won 52-35.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Arkansas fans had a lot to cheer about during their game at BYU on Saturday — the Razorbacks came away from the program’s first visit to Provo with a 52-35 win.

Razorback fans and media members took to social media to share their thoughts about the experience at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and it was overwhelmingly positive.

There were some very food-centric themes: Cougar Tails, free ice cream and free refills.

merlin_2945238.jpg

Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks cheer after their team scored a touchdown against the BYU Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Razorbacks won 52-35.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Here’s a sampling.

Next Up In BYU sports
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze dishes on the Cougars
Capital gains: BYU football must trade in its 401(k) for a growth stock
Here’s what uniform combo BYU will wear against Liberty
Like the Jazz he cemented in Utah, the all-world personality of Frank Layden is still going strong
What’s the remedy for the Cougars’ ailing defense?
How high did Utah rise in the polls after handing USC its first loss?