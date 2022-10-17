What Arkansas fans had to say about BYU’s hospitality

Arkansas fans had a lot to cheer about during their game at BYU on Saturday — the Razorbacks came away from the program’s first visit to Provo with a 52-35 win.

Razorback fans and media members took to social media to share their thoughts about the experience at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and it was overwhelmingly positive.

There were some very food-centric themes: Cougar Tails, free ice cream and free refills.

Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks cheer after their team scored a touchdown against the BYU Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Razorbacks won 52-35. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Here’s a sampling.

Hog fans, we should ALL learn from our BYU hosts. I've never met a nicer, more welcoming fanbase. We were thanked/welcomed no less than a few dozen times by BYU fans. EVERYONE was friendly; even after the game. Let's be more like them rather than the sour fanbase we have become. pic.twitter.com/ILiyOLzQJF — not_your_average_mo (@WPS4Life) October 16, 2022

BYU people have been passing out free cougar tails and ice cream to us in the visiting section and I am not mad about it. pic.twitter.com/wjX3dQTQVh — Forrest* (@Coach_Acuff) October 15, 2022

BYU people hand out free ice cream to the visitor section every game. It’s quite the thing. pic.twitter.com/5mU1sVudPk — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) October 15, 2022

Thoughts from today’s @RazorbackFB huge win over @BYUfootball:

• BYU fans are easily the nicest fans I’ve ever encountered as an opposing fan at an opponent’s stadium

• The scenery around the stadium is gorgeous

• When you buy a soda, you get free refills

• Hogs win #wps pic.twitter.com/rM9UJBo9t2 — Nathan Allen (@nathan_a_allen) October 16, 2022

Got that 52-35 win. Lavell Edwards Stadium is a great place to watch a game. BYU fans are the nicest opposing fan base I’ve ever encountered, and it’s not even close. Like, eerily Ned Flanders nice. And the parking was free. So were the drink refills at the stadium. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/1jcH2di3z0 — Phallus Cooper (@arkyhawg) October 16, 2022

Want to give a shoutout to BYU and their fans. All the tweets I’ve seen about how nice they were and everything they went through to make sure it was a great experience for our team and fans is awesome.



We need to make sure this is reciprocated next year @HunterYurachek pic.twitter.com/tir1DNIdrq — Sidelines - Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) October 16, 2022

BYU are way too nice. Like I’m used to SEC fans where my family gets threatened. Here they act like they want you to marry their daughter. It’s odd. — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) October 15, 2022

Dear Razorback Fans,

When BYU comes to Fayetteville next year, please be on your best behavior. The fans were ridiculously kind to all of us. THEY THANKED US FOR SUCH A GREAT GAME. 🤯

Also, @ArkRazorbacks I have two words for you that BYU did 💯:

FREE REFILLS.

That is all. pic.twitter.com/LdlQxJkyRb — Jillayne (@JillayneT) October 16, 2022

You guys. This experience. @BYU fans. Before the game, we were stopped so many times and told welcome to Provo. Where to eat after and sights to see. After the game, it was Great game. Your team is impressive. Safe travels home. 😮 Unbelievable. The fans are 👌🏻 💯 — Nebr🅰️sk🅰️ Hog f🅰️n 🐗 (@Coonrod53) October 15, 2022

The BYU fans were the friendliest I’ve ever encountered. Very nice and hospitable. I had a great time capped off with a big Razorback victory. — Vicious Pig 🐗🏈🏀⚾️ (@The_Sleepy_Fox) October 16, 2022

Fr tho huge shoutout to BYU and their fans. From everything I’ve seen they’re super nice people and the hospitality was awesome — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) October 16, 2022