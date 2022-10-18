Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz sign GM Justin Zanik to a contract extension

Zanik is entering his fourth season as the team’s general manager

Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik speaks during a press conference at the&nbsp;Zions Bank&nbsp;Basketball Campus&nbsp;in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the Utah Jazz’s top executives is primed to remain with the team for the next several years.

On Tuesday morning, the Jazz announced that they have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear contract extension, although as usual, terms were not disclosed.

Zanik, 47, joined the Jazz in 2013 as an assistant general manager after spending many years as a player agent. He left to join the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2016-17 season but returned to Utah after that campaign.

He is second in command in the Jazz’s front office behind CEO of basketball Danny Ainge, but was reported to be a primary player over the summer as Utah entered a new era by trading All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with hiring new head coach Will Hardy.

“My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” Zanik said in a statement.

“I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with (team owner) Ryan (Smith) and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”

Said Ainge in a statement: “Justin’s basketball acumen, ability to create meaningful relationships throughout the league, and management of our front office are invaluable assets. We’re thrilled that he’ll continue to lead the team.”

