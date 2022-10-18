Does Dr Pepper’s new bourbon-flavored soda have alcohol in it?

Dr Pepper released a new flavor of soda: Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserved. While the can itself is evocative of an artisan beer or spirit, readers should know that this Dr Pepper does not contain any alcohol. It’s all artificial.

According to Food & Wine, this flavor is “inspired by the tailgate” and contains no alcohol — but some caffeine.

While this soda only lasts until Nov. 17 (or until supplies run out), you can’t exactly run out to stores to buy it. Forbes reported that the only way to get a can of this Dr Pepper is by logging into Pepper Perks and getting a special one-can case. You have to win a can in order to be able to try it.

Mashed said that in order to win a can, you have to play a game online — it could be your golden ticket to trying this soda, which reportedly tastes like a shot of bourbon in Dr Pepper.

According to Food & Wine, the soda has “sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate.”

A reviewer at Forbes described the drink this way: “On the palate, you also get more Dr Pepper than bourbon; however, there are subtle notes of vanilla and especially honey that make it taste somehow sweeter than a traditional Dr Pepper. I wouldn’t immediately call out ‘bourbon’ as what’s happening here, but it is different.”