Kelly Clarkson reveals her return to ‘The Voice’

Although Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice,” the longtime coach didn’t necessarily plan to stay away from the show for too long.

“I definitely … um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” Clarkson recently told Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”

It seems the inaugural “American Idol” winner was doing her best to hold back on some information that has now been released to the public: She’s returning to “The Voice.”

When is Kelly Clarkson coming back to ‘The Voice’?

Earlier this month, “The Voice” announced that Blake Shelton — the one remaining original coach on the show — would be leaving following Season 23 in the spring (season 22 of the show is currently underway). Along with that big announcement, “The Voice” revealed that Clarkson would be reclaiming her red swivel chair for Season 23, Shelton’s final season, the Deseret News reported.

“The Voice” also announced that John Legend and first-time coach Camila Cabello would be leaving the show following the current season, with Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan stepping alongside Shelton and Clarkson for Season 23.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!” Clarkson said in a statement. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

Although “The Voice” has not yet released an official premiere date for Season 23, the show’s spring seasons typically air in late February or early March, the Deseret News previously reported.

Why did Kelly Clarkson leave ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Before announcing her departure from “The Voice,” Clarkson had alluded to some potential big changes in her life, the Deseret News reported.

In a recent exclusive interview with Variety, Clarkson shared that following a divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock, she wanted unprecedented time off to focus on her children and herself.

“Especially when all the feelings are happening, I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s be as busy a bee as we can, so I don’t have to feel this for a minute!’” she told Variety. “I do that, which is not healthy. I was like, ‘I just need to keep swimming like Dory, and then I’ll get there.’ That’s why taking this summer was so important to me, even though a lot of people were kind of bummed because I was supposed to do a couple of things. Obviously, I stepped down on ‘The Voice’ this season, because I just needed the space.”

Clarkson has since focused her efforts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which in its fourth season has now been given the coveted time slot previously held by Ellen DeGeneres, per Variety. She also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has an album in the works, the Deseret News reported.