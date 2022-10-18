Did Utah’s win over USC do much to improve their immediate bowl projections?

Utah’s come-from-behind 43-42 win over USC was one of the top games from Week 7 of the college football season.

The Utes stayed squarely in the Pac-12 championship hunt with the win while dealing one of their main competitors for the crown a big loss.

How did that win impact the Utes’ bowl projections?

Meanwhile, BYU lost to Arkansas 52-35 and Utah State edged Colorado State 17-13.

Here’s a look at where several national publications predict Utah, BYU and Utah State will play in the postseason following the season’s Week 7.

*-indicates same projection as last week.

Bowl projections for Utah football after Week 7

After a week where no national publications projected the Utes (5-2) for a New Year’s Six bowl, Utah sneaks back into that category with ESPN’s Bonagura.

With the top-end strength of the Pac-12 this season, though, the Utes are currently earning a majority of projections to make the Holiday Bowl against an ACC opponent.

The Alamo Bowl, too, is a popular projection.

Utah will have a bye this week before getting back into action at Washington State the final week of October.

Bowl projections for BYU football after Week 7

The reality of BYU’s current predicament — the Cougars (4-3) have lost two straight against Power Five opponents and, as a result, fallen out of the Top 25 — is reflected in the team’s postseason predictions.

Only one publication has BYU facing a Power Five program in a bowl — Action Network has BYU facing Michigan State in the Frisco Bowl.

The Frisco Bowl is the most popular destination for the Cougars, who will have their bowl determined by ESPN.

The first goal, though, is getting BYU bowl eligible. The Cougars face Liberty on the road and East Carolina at home before traveling to Boise State to start November.

Bowl projections for Utah State football after Week 7

This is the first time in several weeks that Utah State (3-4) is projected to make a bowl game by one of the national publications used for this weekly update.

The Aggies have won two in a row after beating Colorado State and now face Wyoming on the road.

If Utah State beats the Cowboys, the Aggies would get back to .500 on the season before facing New Mexico and Hawaii, two teams with a combined five wins this season.

In McMurphy’s projections, Utah State is predicted for a TBA bowl to be created by ESPN if the San Francisco Bowl is not played. The San Francisco Bowl has been canceled the past two years.