The hit Apple TV original show “Severance” wrapped its very first season back in April, leaving fans wanting more. When will “Severance” Season 2 come out?

Driving the news: According to TV Guide, Apple TV+ renewed the sci-fi drama for a second season before the first had even finished airing earlier this year.



In a recent interview with Variety, director Ben Stiller revealed the team is “... writing and prepping right now to shoot in October.” Since the first season took nearly 10 months to film, it’s safe to say we won’t be seeing another season until the end of 2023 at the earliest.

What they’re saying: Though “Severance” Season 2 has no official release date just yet, fans can rejoice in the fact that they will be getting a bonus episode this time with 10 episodes total instead of nine like the first season, Esquire reported.



Stiller expressed his excitement over the upcoming season of the show in a statement via Instagram. “It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way,” he said, per Town and Country Magazine.

Actor Adam Scott, who plays Mark Scout in the show, told Deadline about the sneak peeks he was able to scrape together about the “Severance” Season 2 plot, saying, “I think that it’s going to be a really fun, satisfying season.”

Details: “Severance” follows a work team who has undergone a “severance procedure” that surgically separates their work self and their personal self, causing workers to completely forget everything that happened during their 9-5 each day, per Deseret News.

What’s it rated and why: “Severance” is rated TV-MA. According to Common Sense Media, the show is appropriate for kids 15 and up. The show has the following:

