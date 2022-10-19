Top 20 performances from Week 10 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 10. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Skyler Armenta, Cyprus — Carried the ball 28 times for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns to power the Pirates to an impressive 52-34 region-ending victory over Kearns.

Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon — Had another big day for the Chargers as he caught nine passes for 231 yards and a pair of scores in 45-21 win over Pleasant Grove.

Tyson Elkins, Davis — Caught eight passes for 77 yards and three scores as the Darts ended the season with an easy 48-14 win over Clearfield.

Carson Sudbury, Bingham — Carried the ball 15 times for 143 yards and a whopping five touchdowns as Bingham rolled to a 42-21 victory over Riverton to lock up the Region 3 title.

Cole Christensen, Lone Peak — Hauled in four passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights to an easy 49-14 win over Westlake.

Class 5A

Kade Edwards, Payson — Completed 24 of 31 passes for 369 yards and five TDs as Payson rolled past Mountain View for the 42-7 victory.

Joshua Buck, Spanish Fork — Rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead the Dons to a 20-17 win over Woods Cross.

Jack Johnson, Brighton — Completed 13 of 18 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, as Brighton walloped Murray 70-0 in the regular-season finale.

Brock Wilson, Stansbury— Carried the ball 25 times for 203 yards and six touchdowns and hauled in six catches for 205 yards and two more scores in Stansbury’s 71-43 win over Timpanogos.

Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi — Scored on a 77-yard interception return and on an 88-yard kickoff return; also finished with eight tackles in Lehi’s 55-21 win over Orem.

Class 4A

Owen Olsen, Bear River — Completed 18 of 28 passes for 232 yards and four TDs as Bear River rallied past Salem Hills for the 34-31 victory.

Dontay McMurtrey, Mountain Crest — Carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards and two scores in leading the Mustangs past Maple Mountain 42-6 in the regular-season finale.

Steele Barben, Crimson Cliffs — Completed 21 of 31 passes 368 yards and seven touchdowns as the Mustangs rolled past Cedar for the 48-24 win.

Class 3A

Jaxon Jensen, Canyon View — Completed 11 of 14 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns in Canyon View’s lopsided 53-0 win over Carbon.

Adam Wilson, Ogden — Caught two touchdown passes, kicked three extra points and intercepted a pass as Ogden edged rival Ben Lomond 21-14.

Emery Thorson, Richfield — Carried the ball 20 times for 150 yards and two scores in the Wildcats’ 24-7 win over North Sanpete.

Class 2A

Wade Stilson, Emery — Completed 25 of 42 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns in Emery’s 38-21 victory over Summit Academy.

Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver — Carried the ball just eight times but amassed 161 yards and three TDs as Beaver rolled past South Sevier for the season-ending 47-0 victory.

Class 1A

Aiden Dougerty, Enterprise — Racked up 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Enterprise wrapped up the season with an impressive 28-14 win over Milford.

Cade Gines, Duchesne — Was a workhorse for Duchesne as he carried the ball 24 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles topped North Summit 29-20 to finish the season with a 5-5 record.

