A ‘Twister’ sequel is in the works — here’s what you need to know

Today brings good news for tornado enthusiasts — “Twister,” the 1996 movie about storm chasers, is getting a sequel.

Driving the news: Universal Studios has paired up with Amblin Entertainment to bring the 1996 blockbuster’s sequel, “Twisters,” to theaters. Warner Bros. Entertainment will co-finance the movie.



The film is still on the hunt for a director. Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” wrote the “Twisters” script and Frank Marshall is set to produce.

Sources told Deadline the plan is for Helen Hunt to return and have the sequel revolve around her daughter, who is following in her parents’ footsteps as a storm chaser.

the plan is for Helen Hunt to return and have the sequel revolve around her daughter, who is following in her parents’ footsteps as a storm chaser. Deadline reports Steven Spielberg “flipped” over the new script. Spielberg directed the original 1996 film.

Philip Seymour Hoffman is not reported to return for the movie. The sequel will also miss the late Bill Paxton.

What they’re saying: Fans reacted to the news of a “Twister” sequel with amusing predictions for the new plot. Others were upset about a sequel without Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The only way I'll see the Twister sequel is if Dr. Jo Harding tells Bill Harding that the storm they chased 25 years ago is back and wants revenge. — who (@whom128) October 18, 2022

if they really make a twister sequel without bill paxton and philip seymour hoffman that might actually push me to my breaking point pic.twitter.com/NExBtvFsMq — the m🅰️tt burcham | spooky szn edition (@themattburcham) October 18, 2022

A TWISTER sequel without Bill Paxton? Shouldn't be made. I stand firm on this very important issue. — Chris Evangelista's Dracula (@cevangelista413) October 17, 2022

Details: The sequel has not begun filming, as a director has not been officially selected yet.

