Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 
A ‘Twister’ sequel is in the works — here’s what you need to know

The ‘Twister’ sequel will be titled ‘Twisters’

By Margaret Darby
A half-mile-wide tornado moves toward Piedmont, Okla., in this May 24, 2011 file photo.

Today brings good news for tornado enthusiasts — “Twister,” the 1996 movie about storm chasers, is getting a sequel.

Driving the news: Universal Studios has paired up with Amblin Entertainment to bring the 1996 blockbuster’s sequel, “Twisters,” to theaters. Warner Bros. Entertainment will co-finance the movie.

  • The film is still on the hunt for a director. Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” wrote the “Twisters” script and Frank Marshall is set to produce.
  • Sources told Deadline the plan is for Helen Hunt to return and have the sequel revolve around her daughter, who is following in her parents’ footsteps as a storm chaser.
  • Deadline reports Steven Spielberg “flipped” over the new script. Spielberg directed the original 1996 film.
  • Philip Seymour Hoffman is not reported to return for the movie. The sequel will also miss the late Bill Paxton.

What they’re saying: Fans reacted to the news of a “Twister” sequel with amusing predictions for the new plot. Others were upset about a sequel without Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Details: The sequel has not begun filming, as a director has not been officially selected yet.

  • The original “Twister” was a smash hit in theaters, earning over $494 million at the box office worldwide.
