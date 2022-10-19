How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz are widely expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA this season.

So it was a rather significant surprise, then, when they finished the first half of their season opener Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City with 75 points and a 22-point lead over a Denver Nuggets team that is widely expected to be very good.

Jazz fans and others certainly had some strong reactions on Twitter to the first half action. Here is some of it.

Jazz are up big on the Nuggets at the half 😳 pic.twitter.com/uYlfDo66dx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2022

WE ARE TANKING AT TANKING BUT IM HAVING A GOOD TIME — kristina. (@kristinachelsea) October 20, 2022

We've been saying this man. Jazz have way too many good players to be bad. — Riley (@rgiss11) October 20, 2022

Imagine if last year’s Jazz cared this much. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) October 20, 2022

Ball movement, players enjoying each other. Who knew?? — Mike (@RxMike12) October 20, 2022

This is the greatest Jazz team we have ever had. — HeadbandRoyce⛩ (@HeadbandRoyce) October 20, 2022

@RyanQualtrics Mandate purple jerseys every game, pay the fine. — 💀Nightmare Before Krisma 🎅🏼 (@5kl) October 20, 2022

these guys are playin hard, you absolutely love to see it — taylor griffin (@griffdunk) October 20, 2022

Umm this is pleasantly fun. #TakeNote — Lecter LJ 🔪🩸🎃 (@LJLewis_11) October 20, 2022

Fine, Jazz, I guess 1-81 is acceptable. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) October 20, 2022

Tank Note? Nope. This team is #1 seed material — Ryan Reynolds (@ryfish65) October 20, 2022

Loving this Utah Jazz team 💜 — Emir (@EmirO_32) October 20, 2022

These Jazz play hard. It’s all you can ask for. The joy in watching Jazz basketball is back, even it results in a loss. — THE Jordan Clarkson Appreciator™ (@CowhideGlobe) October 20, 2022

Just got off the road for the first time in an hour and checked my phone pic.twitter.com/2ZUW7ytGgE — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) October 20, 2022

First half overreaction: The Jazz will have the 30th pick this year not the 1st. — benji 🇧🇦 (@BiH_Benjo) October 20, 2022