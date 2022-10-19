Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The crowd and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) react after Sexton hit a three point shot as Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at Vivint Arena on opening night in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

The crowd and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) react after Sexton hit a three point shot as Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at Vivint Arena on opening night in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz are widely expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA this season.

So it was a rather significant surprise, then, when they finished the first half of their season opener Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City with 75 points and a 22-point lead over a Denver Nuggets team that is widely expected to be very good.

Jazz fans and others certainly had some strong reactions on Twitter to the first half action. Here is some of it.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
#TakeNote: The Apple-Utah Jazz hashtag confusion explained
How to face 2022-23 as a Jazz fan during a rebuilding season
‘It’s called patience’: How the Jazz are approaching 2022-23
Utah Jazz sign GM Justin Zanik to a contract extension
Jazz Mailbag: Jazz want to win games this season, right (wink, wink)? But how many?
The Utah Jazz now have a bunch of pick swaps. Are they even worth much?