Zach Wilson just did the Griddy after catching a touchdown in his season debut

Zach Wilson has more than just his season debut to celebrate on Sunday.

The New York Jets quarterback, in his return from a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee, caught a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers

It was the first career touchdown catch for the second-year pro.

Wilson then proceeded to do the Griddy, a popular dance, in celebrating the score that gave New York a 10-0 lead.

With the Jets facing second-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 2, Wilson handed off to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the jet sweep. Wilson then handed off to fellow receiver Braxton Barrios on a reverse, and he rolled out and threw to an open Wilson for the score.

Wilson completed 2 of 3 passes for 48 yards on the 70-yard scoring drive.