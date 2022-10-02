Facebook Twitter
Zach Wilson just did the Griddy after catching a touchdown in his season debut

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Don Wright, Associated Press

Zach Wilson has more than just his season debut to celebrate on Sunday.

The New York Jets quarterback, in his return from a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee, caught a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers

It was the first career touchdown catch for the second-year pro.

Wilson then proceeded to do the Griddy, a popular dance, in celebrating the score that gave New York a 10-0 lead.

With the Jets facing second-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 2, Wilson handed off to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the jet sweep. Wilson then handed off to fellow receiver Braxton Barrios on a reverse, and he rolled out and threw to an open Wilson for the score.

Wilson completed 2 of 3 passes for 48 yards on the 70-yard scoring drive.

