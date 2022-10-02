Facebook Twitter
Utah’s Clark Phillips named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State Beavers wide receiver John Dunmore (14) for a pick six as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week Sunday after intercepting three passes — including a 38-yard pick-six — in a 42-16 victory over Oregon State Saturday.

Phillips is one of six Utah players to earn this honor since 2004 and the first since Hunter Dimick in 2016. 

The three interceptions Phillips had against OSU was the most in a game by a Ute since 2009 when Robert Johnson accomplished the feat against Colorado State. 

His three career interceptions returned for touchdowns is the second-most by an active player in the FBS this season, also leading all active players in the Pac-12.

