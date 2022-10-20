Facebook Twitter
Wyoming is one of Utah State’s main rivals. That’s been a good thing for the Aggies

Here’s a look at the series history between Utah State and Wyoming

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
AP21357167481403.jpg

Wyoming running back Trey Smith (7) runs with the ball during the second half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming won 52-38.

Steve Conner, AP

On Saturday, Utah State football will be in Laramie, Wyoming, to take on their rival Wyoming Cowboys in Bridger’s Battle.

The rivalry is one of the longest for both programs — it is Utah State’s fourth-oldest rivalry and Wyoming’s fifth. Altogether, the Aggies and Cowboys have met 71 times going back to 1903.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Cowboys in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Wyoming

Unlike rivalries like those against BYU, Utah and Colorado State, the Aggies have the edge over the Cowboys all-time, with 40 wins to just 27 losses.

  • Aside from an 11-year stretch from 1949 through 1959, in which Utah State went winless against Wyoming, the Aggies have been the dominant side in the series.
  • Utah State won 20 of the first 23 meetings between the schools — Wyoming won two games and there was a tie in 1926.
  • Since joining the Mountain West, the Aggies haven’t let up on the Cowboys and have a 5-3 edge over Wyoming.
  • Most recently, it was the Cowboys who walked away victorious, however. Wyoming soundly defeated Utah State last season in Logan, 44-17. It was the Aggies worst loss of the season and nearly eliminated them from the conference championship race.
