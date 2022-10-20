Wyoming is one of Utah State’s main rivals. That’s been a good thing for the Aggies

On Saturday, Utah State football will be in Laramie, Wyoming, to take on their rival Wyoming Cowboys in Bridger’s Battle.

The rivalry is one of the longest for both programs — it is Utah State’s fourth-oldest rivalry and Wyoming’s fifth. Altogether, the Aggies and Cowboys have met 71 times going back to 1903.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Cowboys in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Wyoming

Unlike rivalries like those against BYU, Utah and Colorado State, the Aggies have the edge over the Cowboys all-time, with 40 wins to just 27 losses.

