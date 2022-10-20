Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 20, 2022 
BYU and Liberty have a brief football history. Here’s what happened in the past

The Cougars and Flames have met just once before and will do so again when BYU travels to Virginia on Saturday

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione Finau (35) breaks away from Liberty Flames safety Isaac Steele (13) as BYU and Liberty play an NCAA football game in Provo, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU will kick off the second half of its season Saturday when the Cougars play at Liberty.

Here’s what happened between the Cougars and Flames in their previous meeting.  

All-time history between BYU and Liberty football

BYU leads the all-time series 1-0.

  • The Cougars won their lone matchup back in 2019, beating Liberty 31-24 in Provo.
  • BYU led 24-10 late in the third quarter before Liberty made things interesting in the fourth, scoring with just over six minutes to play to make it a one-score game.
  • The Cougars used a long drive to eat up clock before giving the ball back to the Flames with 1:27, and the BYU defense forced a turnover on downs.
  • Baylor Romney threw for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win.

