Is there a glitter shortage? Here’s the truth

TikTok users are wondering whether the viral videos about a glitter shortage are true. But the glitter industry’s cryptic nature — to keep its trade secrets and client lists safe — has made it hard to find answers.

The clips on social media have encouraged conspiracy theories about where all the glitter may be going.

So, what’s going on with glitter?

User Jack’s video, which has garnered 6.4 million views, reenacted a conversation New York Times writer Caity Weaver had with a Glitterex employee, one of the two biggest glitter manufacturers in America. (The other producer refused to comment.)

Weaver asked Lauren Dyer, a manager at the company, whether she would reveal who the biggest buyer was.

“No, I absolutely know that I can’t,” Dyer responded in the report published in 2018.

When asked if she even knew who the biggest buyer was, the manager responded, “Yes,” adding, “And you would never guess it. Let’s just leave it at that.”

Dyer said that she was concealing the information because the buyer wouldn’t “want anyone to know that it’s glitter” and, she added, that “it” doesn’t look like glitter, either.

Y’all, I’m 6 days deep into the glitter shortage conspiracy theories and I can’t climb out. Some company is buying it all but they don’t want us to know. But we’d absolutely know the company & we’d be shocked. I’m convinced it’s in something we’re eating. WHO IS IT?! pic.twitter.com/F3Srzekmnn — Lexie Hicks Johnston (@lexiememphis) October 16, 2022

The sparkling dust is typically made by combining aluminum and polyethylene terephthalate, a type of clear and lightweight plastic.

“It’s impossible to re-create the light-catching effect of glitter without using tiny particles of something, which means that if an object looks glittery upon close inspection (a credit card design; an N.F.L. helmet; a jet ski paint job), there are good odds that it contains glitter,” wrote Weaver.

Is it true? Is there really a glitter shortage?

The Times report suggests that there is a big buyer who would like to remain anonymous. All of this glitter is going somewhere, but where?

A Reddit thread from around the same time the article was published takes a deep dive into where this glitter could be going — with guesses ranging from toothpaste to a secret defense project that uses large dumps of glitter “to cause intentional problems with electronics and electrical devices in the countries we were attacking,” as one user wrote.

OK, so, maybe there is some truth to the mystery about the buyer, but no credible online sources suggest there is currently a glitter shortage.

Although searching “glitter conspiracy” on TikTok can produce an abundance of imaginative guesses.