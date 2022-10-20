BYU men’s basketball reveals new royal blue uniform

The BYU Cougars men’s basketball program has been busy over the last month revealing new uniforms for the upcoming season, and the Cougars did it for a third time on Thursday.

In a video posted on Twitter featuring new transfer guard Rudi Williams, he revealed a royal blue uniform with thick white trim on the jersey and shorts, white lettering and numbering and a BYU logo on the shorts.

The royal jersey revealed Thursday joins the two others in the Cougars have revealed will be in their rotation this season.

Exactly a month ago, the program revealed a white jersey that is close to an inverse of the one revealed Thursday. The white one has white lettering, blue numbering with white trim that is set off by a thin blue line.

At the team’s “Midnight Madness” event exactly a week ago, a navy uniform with royal trim and white lettering and numbering was revealed, resembling the different shades of blue that head football coach Kalani Sitake often wears.

It is not clear if the Cougars will reveal even more jerseys ahead of their season-opening game on Nov. 7 at home against the Idaho State Bengals.

