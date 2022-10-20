D.C. audience asks Mike Pence if he would vote for Trump in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed questions Wednesday at Georgetown University after encouraging students to show civility to those with differing political opinions. After delivering his speech, a student asked Pence whether he’d vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he wins the Republican party’s nomination for president.

Pence smiled politely and paused for a moment before answering: “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more.” The audience applauded with scattered laughter.

“What I can tell you is that I have every confidence that the Republican Party will sort out leadership,” Pence continued. “All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days.”

Pence concluded, saying, “But after (the midterm elections) we’ll be thinking about the future — ours and the nation’s, and I’ll keep you posted.”

Pence’s comments parallel what he said last month at Utah Valley University. “I’ll keep you posted,” he replied to a question of whether he will run for president in 2024. He is widely considered to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign.

Trump has not announced whether he will run for president for the 2024 election. Back in March, Trump suggested in an interview that Pence would not be his running mate if he decides to run.

“Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

Pence refused Trump’s demand that he not certify the electoral college vote on Jan. 6, 2021. A mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol and some shouted they were looking to hang Pence.

Pence has distanced himself from Trump in multiple speeches throughout the year. “There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject electoral college votes. And I heard this week, President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong. … I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said emphatically at a Federalist Society dinner.

While other potential Republican presidential candidates have said they will not run in 2024 if Trump jumps in, Pence has signaled the opposite. A GOP operative told the press earlier this year, “Pence is doing a better job of defining himself as an independent figure in the party.”

