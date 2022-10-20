Zach Wilson and Taysom Hill are the only NFL players to do this in 2022

Two former BYU quarterbacks are in exclusive company in the NFL.

Zach Wilson and Taysom Hill are the only two players to throw a touchdown, run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the 2022 NFL season.

Players with a PASS TD, RUSH TD and REC TD this season:



— Taysom Hill

— Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/w13B6ww6UI — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 21, 2022

In three games since returning from injury, Wilson has thrown a touchdown pass — against the Pittsburgh Steelers — for the New York Jets and has quarterbacked the team to three wins. He rushed for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins and caught a touchdown against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Hill has been contributing for the New Orleans Saints, rushing for six touchdowns, throwing a touchdown pass and — most recently — catching a touchdown on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. He also had a rushing touchdown on Thursday.

Taysom Hill knows the end zone All Too Well. #NOvsAZ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/aKjbRcE0ca pic.twitter.com/k1LxUinVGk — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

Former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed continued his fast start to his NFL career, scoring his second touchdown of his career on his second-ever touch, becoming the first player in Saints franchise history to score on his first two career touches.