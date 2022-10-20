Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 20, 2022 
Zach Wilson and Taysom Hill are the only NFL players to do this in 2022

Two former BYU quarterbacks are in exclusive company in the NFL

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Saints tight end Taysom Hill carries the ball during the first half

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Two former BYU quarterbacks are in exclusive company in the NFL.

Zach Wilson and Taysom Hill are the only two players to throw a touchdown, run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the 2022 NFL season.

In three games since returning from injury, Wilson has thrown a touchdown pass — against the Pittsburgh Steelers — for the New York Jets and has quarterbacked the team to three wins. He rushed for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins and caught a touchdown against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Hill has been contributing for the New Orleans Saints, rushing for six touchdowns, throwing a touchdown pass and — most recently — catching a touchdown on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. He also had a rushing touchdown on Thursday.

Former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed continued his fast start to his NFL career, scoring his second touchdown of his career on his second-ever touch, becoming the first player in Saints franchise history to score on his first two career touches.

