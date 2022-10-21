‘They’re a phenomenal group’: Utah’s offensive line coming up big in 2022

Largely overshadowed after Utah’s 43-42 victory over USC last Saturday was the strong performance of the offensive line.

The Utes protected quarterback Cam Rising, who passed for a career-high 415 yards, all night. Also, Rising not only rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns, he didn’t get sacked by the Trojans, who entered the game leading the nation in sacks.

“Each team has its own identity and in the past we’ve been a physical, running team. But this group of O-linemen are very good pass protectors. They’re doing a really nice job of protecting the quarterback,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “Cam’s got an exceptional arm as far as where to go with the ball and going through his progressions. He makes great decisions. So this team appears to be leaning on the throw game more than teams in the past.”

Rising also praised the O-line.

“They’re a phenomenal group. They have been throughout the entire season,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it rolling and keep building on it and keep me upright.”

Utah left tackle Braeden Daniels earned Pac-12 offensive line player of the week honors. He opened the hole for Rising’s final touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining.

The Utes finished with 562 yards of total offense.