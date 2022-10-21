Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 21, 2022 | 
‘They’re a phenomenal group’: Utah’s offensive line coming up big in 2022

Utah left tackle Braeden Daniels earned Pac-12 offensive line player of the week honors

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
The Utah Utes and the USC Trojans square up at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

The Utes offensive line prepares for a snap during game against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Utes’ O line has been solid and steady thus far in 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Largely overshadowed after Utah’s 43-42 victory over USC last Saturday was the strong performance of the offensive line.

The Utes protected quarterback Cam Rising, who passed for a career-high 415 yards, all night. Also, Rising not only rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns, he didn’t get sacked by the Trojans, who entered the game leading the nation in sacks. 

“Each team has its own identity and in the past we’ve been a physical, running team. But this group of O-linemen are very good pass protectors. They’re doing a really nice job of protecting the quarterback,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “Cam’s got an exceptional arm as far as where to go with the ball and going through his progressions. He makes great decisions. So this team appears to be leaning on the throw game more than teams in the past.”

Rising also praised the O-line.

“They’re a phenomenal group. They have been throughout the entire season,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it rolling and keep building on it and keep me upright.”

Utah left tackle Braeden Daniels earned Pac-12 offensive line player of the week honors. He opened the hole for Rising’s final touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining. 

The Utes finished with 562 yards of total offense.

AP22247718003835.jpg

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels sets to block during game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. For his efforts last week against USC, Daniels was named Pac-12 offensive line player of the week.

Gary McCullough, Associated Press

