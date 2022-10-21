Turkey prices are up 73%. Here’s your guide to Thanksgiving on a budget

Turkey prices are up 73% from 2021, according to The New York Times. Currently, there is a shortage due to both drought and the avian flu.

A neighborhood butcher warned pantry-stocking business owner and writer Kate Lacroix, “This year it’s going to be impossible to find enough turkeys.”

CNBC reported that instead of $1.15 per pound for a 8-to-16-pound turkey, turkeys are expected to cost $1.99 per pound this year. The avian flu significantly impacted the amount of turkeys available, in addition to the price of feeding turkeys themselves rising by 10%.

Bon Appetit noted that high turkey prices mean that you should consider purchasing a turkey sooner rather than later this year. To save a little bit of money, The New York Times advised buying a frozen turkey, as those are likely to be cheaper than fresh ones.

There are a few things that you can do to make Thanksgiving this year less strenuous on your wallet:

