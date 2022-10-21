Turkey prices are up 73%. Here’s your guide to Thanksgiving on a budget
With the price of turkey, butter and other Thanksgiving staples skyrocketing, here’s how to still have turkey dinner
Turkey prices are up 73% from 2021, according to The New York Times. Currently, there is a shortage due to both drought and the avian flu.
A neighborhood butcher warned pantry-stocking business owner and writer Kate Lacroix, “This year it’s going to be impossible to find enough turkeys.”
CNBC reported that instead of $1.15 per pound for a 8-to-16-pound turkey, turkeys are expected to cost $1.99 per pound this year. The avian flu significantly impacted the amount of turkeys available, in addition to the price of feeding turkeys themselves rising by 10%.
Bon Appetit noted that high turkey prices mean that you should consider purchasing a turkey sooner rather than later this year. To save a little bit of money, The New York Times advised buying a frozen turkey, as those are likely to be cheaper than fresh ones.
There are a few things that you can do to make Thanksgiving this year less strenuous on your wallet:
- If you absolutely want turkey, either buy a frozen turkey early or turkey breast.
- Consider trying an alternative to turkey, like roast chicken or stuffed pumpkin for a fall twist.
- For sides, try roasted carrots, mashed potatoes and stuffing. All these sides are made with simple and cheap ingredients. Emphasize seasonal vegetables, as those will be less expensive than out of season vegetables.
- A simple budget dessert option is baked apples. If you love apples, consider doing baked apples for a dessert and squash with apples for a side dish.
- If you want to to do a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the sides, do a potluck Thanksgiving with family and friends. Everyone can bring a dish or dessert to share and it’ll be more economical for everyone. Just make sure to coordinate what to bring.
- Stick to one holiday beverage, like cider, and offer water as well.
- Skip the holiday food altogether. Forgo the traditional dinner and volunteer instead. Then, eat a fun meal your family loves.