Were BYU football’s black uniforms vs. Notre Dame the best special ones in the country so far this year?

Things didn’t go very well for the BYU Cougars football team on the field in their marquee matchup two weeks ago against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but they have received some national praise for one aspect of the game that evening.

On Friday, ESPN’s Ryan McGee published a list of midseason national awards, but instead of being traditional ones like “Best Player” or “Coach of the Year,” McGee had “awards” such as “The Guy You’d Most Want With You in One Those Weird Mall Escape Rooms Award” and “The David Blaine ‘Now You See Me, Now You Don’t’ Award.”

Well, the Cougars won McGee’s “The Tim Gunn Rock the Runway Best Special Uniform Award” for the special black threads they wore against Notre Dame, named in honor of the “Project Runway” mentor.

McGee wrote that “This has been the season of blackouts when it comes to one-off uniforms,” citing jerseys North Texas, UCF, Oklahoma and Rutgers have worn on special occasions, “But no one has pulled off the combination of complementing its school’s signature look with a swath of black like BYU did when it countered Notre Dame’s all-white Shamrock Series fit for their matchup in Vegas.”

McGee also made special note of the Cougars UFC-themed video reveal of the uniforms.

Yale and Texas State received honorable mention recognition from McGee for special threads they have worn this season.