Utah State tight end Ron Tiavaasue has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Ron Tiavaasue’s time as a Utah State Aggie is over.

The tight end, who transferred to Utah State over the summer, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to Rivals.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, the Auckland, New Zealand, native played sparingly for the Aggies this season — per ESPN, Tiavaasue recorded a single tackle this year — and has been off the USU roster since the Aggies’ loss to rival BYU.

The former Snow College Badger — he played in Ephraim in 2018 and 2019 — was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, with offers from Southern Illinois, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, Louisiana Monroe, Akron, North Texas, North Dakota State and Central Arkansas, per 247 Sports.

After two years at Snow, Tiavaasue transferred to Missouri State in January 2021 and played in all seven of the Bears’ spring games, totaling seven receptions for 74 yards.

Last season, Tiavaasue played in all 12 games for Missouri State, starting seven. He recorded 14 catches for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tiavaasue announced that he was transferring to Utah State on May 1 of this year.

With Tiavaasue’s departure, the Aggies are left with three tight ends — sophomore Broc Lane, junior Josh Sterzer and redshirt freshman Parker Buchanan.

