Friday, October 21, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Brigham Young

BYU football gets commitment from California HS edge rusher David Tangilanu

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
BYU football players prepare to enter the stadium.

Two-star edge rusher David Tangilanu announced his commitment to BYU on social media Friday afternoon.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Entering Friday, it had been over a month since BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class had gained a commitment.

That is no longer the case.

Edge rusher David Tangilanu announced his commitment to BYU on social media Friday afternoon, becoming the 16th player in the Cougars’ 2023 class.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Tangilanu is a two-star recruit, per 247 Sports — Rivals and On3 have yet to give Tangilanu a rating — and chose the Cougars over offers from Air Force, Army and San Jose State.

Hailing from Menlo Park, California — Tangilanu attends Menlo-Atherton High School — Tangilanu is currently a top 200 edge rusher in the country, per 247 Sports.

According to his HUDL account, Tangilanu has played as both a defensive end and offensive tackle.

In seven games played this season, Tangilanu has recorded 41 tackles and two sacks, per MaxPreps.

Tangilanu is the second edge rusher in BYU’s class, joining Timpview High’s Siale Esera.

