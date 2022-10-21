Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 21, 2022 
The Utah Jazz won again. Twitter reacted

The Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and there were reactions aplenty.

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23) celebrate a Jazz basket during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

AP

They did it again. Whether or not it’s an “oops” is perhaps a matter of debate.

A Utah Jazz team that was supposed to be bad this season picked up their second win in as many tries this season on Friday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in overtime 132-126.

In a back-and-forth game, the Jazz were down by as many as 17 in the first half, then led by seven with just over a minute to play in regulation only to see the Timberwolves force the extra session.

Down by a point with 3:35 to go, Utah closed on a 9-2 run to get the win.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Jazz victory.

