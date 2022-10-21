The Utah Jazz won again. Twitter reacted

They did it again. Whether or not it’s an “oops” is perhaps a matter of debate.

A Utah Jazz team that was supposed to be bad this season picked up their second win in as many tries this season on Friday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in overtime 132-126.

In a back-and-forth game, the Jazz were down by as many as 17 in the first half, then led by seven with just over a minute to play in regulation only to see the Timberwolves force the extra session.

Down by a point with 3:35 to go, Utah closed on a 9-2 run to get the win.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Jazz victory.

this is the greatest team in jazz history — garrett faylor (@gafaylor) October 22, 2022

This team is funnnnn — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) October 22, 2022

So much for the #TankNote hashtag. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 22, 2022

Ainge fuming rn — brendon 🐝 (@brendonnguyen9) October 22, 2022

I feel like we're about to extend our rebuilding timeline by 5 years tonight. — Bruno Starzz (@getsit) October 22, 2022

We're not getting Wemby guys — 💀Nightmare Before Krisma 🎅🏼 (@5kl) October 22, 2022

BREAK UP THE UTAH JAZZ — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) October 22, 2022

the jazz went from having zero dogs to a whole backyard full of em — taylor griffin (@griffdunk) October 22, 2022

Gotta revise my preseason predictions...



MVP: Jordan Clarkson

DPOY: Jarred Vanderbilt

6MOY: Collin Sexton

ROY: Walker Kessler — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) October 22, 2022

we are going to win the league on accident https://t.co/qg1Hnz5Imp — kristina. (@kristinachelsea) October 22, 2022

big Little Giants vibes from this Utah Jazz team. — Ja Morwob (@WorldWideWob) October 22, 2022

This is so much fun — THE Jordan Clarkson Appreciator™ (@CowhideGlobe) October 22, 2022

The Jazz will never lose again. — nic. (@SaltCityNic) October 22, 2022

This @utahjazz team is just fun and gritty. — Bobby Macey (@BobMacey) October 22, 2022