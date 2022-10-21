The Utah Jazz won again. Twitter reacted

They did it again. Whether or not it’s an “oops” is perhaps a matter of debate.
A Utah Jazz team that was supposed to be bad this season picked up their second win in as many tries this season on Friday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in overtime 132-126.
In a back-and-forth game, the Jazz were down by as many as 17 in the first half, then led by seven with just over a minute to play in regulation only to see the Timberwolves force the extra session.
Down by a point with 3:35 to go, Utah closed on a 9-2 run to get the win.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Jazz victory.
I feel like we're about to extend our rebuilding timeline by 5 years tonight.— Bruno Starzz (@getsit) October 22, 2022
the jazz went from having zero dogs to a whole backyard full of em— taylor griffin (@griffdunk) October 22, 2022
Gotta revise my preseason predictions...— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) October 22, 2022
MVP: Jordan Clarkson
DPOY: Jarred Vanderbilt
6MOY: Collin Sexton
ROY: Walker Kessler
we are going to win the league on accident https://t.co/qg1Hnz5Imp— kristina. (@kristinachelsea) October 22, 2022