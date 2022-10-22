6 noncoffee drinks to try from Dutch Bros

If you’ve driven anywhere recently, you’ve probably passed a Dutch Bros — the blue drive-thru coffee shops that are popping up all over Utah. When I first saw the Provo location under construction in 2020, I wondered what the Pacific Northwest’s iconic coffee shop was doing here. It seemed a bit out of place next to all the popular soda shops.

Now, the Oregon coffee chain is thriving here with nine additional locations in Utah. So, what does this coffee shop have to offer soda-obsessed Utahns?

Does Dutch Bros have noncoffee drinks?

Yes! Dutch Bros’ wide selection of noncoffee drinks is actually what sets it apart from other coffee shops. In terms of flavor and drink style, the menu boasts dozens of options for people who don’t drink coffee.

Caffeine-free drinks are also available. The menu offers smoothies, hot chocolate and signature lemonades.

Dutch Bros does offer a decaf Ceylon tea option. However, it’s important to note that decaf teas are different than herbal teas and still have small amounts of caffeine in them — a decaf tea typically has 2-3mg of caffeine. By comparison, a 12-ounce can of Diet Coke has 46mg of caffeine.

6 noncoffee drinks from Dutch Bros

1. Dutch Rebel

The Dutch Rebel drink blends a Rebel energy drink (comparable to Red Bull) with any available flavor of your choice. The drink can be made iced, blended or double blended. In my opinion, a blended Dutch Rebel is similar to a 7-Eleven Slurpee, but with more flavor options and the benefit of caffeine.

To take your Rebel up a notch, ask for soft top. It costs an additional $0.25 and is worth every penny.

Flavors to try: Double Rainbro, Laser Cat, the Dragon Slayer.

2. Dutch Frost

The Dutch Frost is Dutch Bros’ interpretation of a classic milkshake. Its more of a dessert than anything else on the menu, but there’s never a bad time to treat yourself! With a blend of ice cream, syrups and sauces of your choice, you get the perfectly smooth Dutch Frost — topped with whipped cream, of course.

Flavors to try: Snickerdoodle, Cotton Candy, Dutch Canyon.

3. Frozen lemonade

Dutch Bros’ lemonade has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy while still being refreshing. You can order any lemonade on ice, but if you want to take your drink to the next level, order it blended. You’ll get a frozen lemonade with a texture similar to a Frappuccino. You can also order your lemonade with sugar-free syrups if you prefer.

Flavors to try: Tiger’s Blood, Strawberry Pineapple, Palm Beach.

4. Dutch soda

Similar to an Italian soda, the Dutch soda is sparkling soda water blended with whatever flavor combination you like. This bubbly drink can be made purely sugar-free and caffeine-free if you want something slightly healthier. Add soft top to your Dutch soda if you want the creamy element popular in Italian sodas.

Flavors to try: Sweet Sunrise, Gummy Bear, Eclipse.

5. Dutch cocoa

During the winter, nothing beats a Dutch Bros hot chocolate. Dutch Bros simply steams its ultra-creamy chocolate milk and tops it with whipped cream. You can add any flavor of your choice. My personal favorite is the Double Chocolate — it’s got extra chocolate sauce for a rich chocolate flavor.

Flavors to try: Double Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel.

6. Smoothie

The Dutch Bros fruit smoothie is probably the healthiest option on the menu. It’s a great way to start your day and will fill you up more than the other drinks. The smoothies are made with real fruit and blended to perfection. To satisfy your sweet tooth, top it with whipped cream.

Flavors to try: Mango, Strawberry, Peach.