Live coverage: The latest as BYU faces Liberty

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Liberty. Check back for updates throughout the game.

BYU 14, Liberty 3

1st Quarter

2:41 — Jaren Hall throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Rex. The Cougars cash in on the turnover. BYU 14, Liberty 3.

3:10 — Talan Alfrey picks off Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett to set BYU up at the Liberty 27-yard line.

4:14 — Jaren Hall finds Puka Nacua on the screen pass for a 46-yard touchdown on 3rd and 11. Nacua shows off his speed and finds the end zone for BYU’s first points of the game. BYU 7, Liberty 3

7:29 — Liberty drives to the red zone, highlighted by a 40-yard pass from Johnathan Bennett to Demario Douglas, but BYU holds strong in the red zone to hold the Flames to three points. Liberty 3, BYU 0.

Pregame

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: