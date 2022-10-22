Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister on Saturday. Here’s what we know about her.

Meloni’s background

Meloni co-founded the Brothers of Italy party in 2012, according to CNN. Though her party is now in power, it received only 4.5% of the vote in the 2018 elections.

Since those election days, Meloni has increased in popularity through her social media activity, posting about the conservative agenda. Her platform has a conservative stance on abortion, immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Now that she has been elected and sworn in, the party will rule in affiliation “with the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi,” according to NPR.

What are Meloni’s plans as prime minister?

Meloni’s main campaign platform focused on her plans to lower taxes and to take a closer look at Italy’s immigration policies.

Euronews reported that Meloni and her coalition colleague, the Northern League’s Salvini, are viewed by many to be Europe’s rebellious group. This is due to their pro-Brexit support, their push for immigration policies and their stance against “Brussels bureaucrats.”

“Italians have sent a clear message in favor of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy,” Meloni said after her victory was announced. The BBC reported that “with her partners from the far-right League and centre-right of ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, she has a strong majority to steer through her (program).”

Related Finnish prime minister questioned for partying video while Australian prime minister was cheered for chugging beer

Meloni sworn in right after Britain’s premier stepped down

This news comes just days after Britain’s prime minister, Liz Truss, stepped down from office.

The Guardian reported that while both Truss and Meloni are right-wing political figures, Meloni could learn from some of the alleged reasons why Truss stepped down from her post.

Meloni has already worked to create an administration after a full month of counseling with her coalition in order to avoid some of the issues Truss faced in her premiership.

“They won’t make the same mistakes as Kwarteng and Liz Truss,” economist Lorenzo Cordogno said.

