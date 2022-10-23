5 Netflix Bollywood movies to celebrate Diwali

The season’s first snow in Utah coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, this year.

Rainchecks will be in order as winter storms rage on the day of the festival, Oct. 24. But there may be a silver lining — delicious takeout and a Bollywood movie marathon.

Although, it’s worth mentioning that these films can sometimes cross the three-hour threshold.

The Hindu holiday celebrates the victory of light over darkness and gives family and friends the opportunity to gather together. There’s the food, the traditional outfits — whether that’s a saree or a salwar-kameez — and the sense of community.

Here are my top five film recommendations — from comedy to drama — to bring a little color to your life this Diwali weekend.

Synopsis: Starting with a classic right off the bat, this movie starring Aamir Khan is a sports drama film set in India under British rule, according to IMDb. One village is under threat of a tax hike but the mighty farmers decide to oppose the oppressive decision, challenging the British to a game of cricket. The first cut of this Oscar-winning movie was nearly seven hours long, but the filmmakers brought it down to 3.7 hours.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

Synopsis: This story brings forbidden love, as seen in “Romeo and Juliet,” in addition to family drama full of secrets and deception. “After marrying a poor woman, rich Rahul is disowned by his father and moves to London to build a new life. Years later, his now-grown younger brother Rohan embarks on a mission to bring Rahul back home and reunite the family,” according to IMDb. This film features an iconic Diwali scene.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

Synopsis: This film revolves around a group of students who are participating in a documentary project about freedom fighters during the colonial rule. But the chain of events take a turn when political injustices in their own lives become obvious. This tear-jerker stars Aamir Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

Synopsis: This romantic comedy follows a depressed and wealthy businessman whose life changes when he meets a carefree girl. They meet on a train and she decides to tag along with him to get home. She is set to marry someone else but, of course, things don’t go according to plan.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG.

Synopsis: On a lighter note, this movie — the title translates to “You Only Live Once” — brings three friends together as they go on an adventurous vacation to Europe after one of them gets engaged. While there are plenty of humorous moments, the narrated poetry supplies deeper meaning.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: PG.