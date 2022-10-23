Facebook Twitter
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
The Utah Utes moved up slightly in the major polls after their bye week.

Utah jumped one spot to No. 14 in the latest editions of both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll, released Sunday.

The Utes (5-2) play on Thursday at Washington State, which also had a bye this past week.

Four Pac-12 teams remain in the Top 15 of both polls, after a week when USC was also on a bye.

The conference’s big matchup of the weekend was between Oregon and UCLA, with the Ducks earning a convincing 45-30 victory.

That win lifted Oregon to No. 8 in both polls, while UCLA fell to No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the coaches.

The Trojans moved up to No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the coaches after teams around them lost.

The Top 5 is the same in both polls, with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 5.

