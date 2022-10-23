The Jazz keep winning. Twitter keeps reacting

The Utah Jazz remained undefeated on Sunday night, moving to 3-0 on the season with a 122-121 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Jazz led by 17 in the fourth quarter but squandered the lead only to win thanks to a scoop shot from big man Kelly Olynyk with 3.1 seconds left.
A CJ McCollum heave at the buzzer for the Pelicans was off target.
As has become the custom, Jazz fans and others reacted on Twitter to the win. Here is some of that reaction.
Something is definitely happening in Utah 🙌— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2022
The Jazz start the season 3-0. pic.twitter.com/PAnJ55rDm9
KELLY OLYNYK CALLED GAME. THE JAZZ WIN IT IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/zwmMIbpg02— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022
That's the best OOB play the Jazz have run at the end of the game since Sloan was the coach.— Josh (@jsjjazzfan78) October 24, 2022
That’s the best drawn up game winning possession I’ve seen since Jerry Sloan— Riley (@rgiss11) October 24, 2022
One again, putting on a Kelly O’Klynyk— THE Jordan Clarkson Appreciator™ (@CowhideGlobe) October 24, 2022
the past couple of years, every Utah Jazz rotation player was ‘door key left on the kitchen counter without a note’ dumped by another team and they have collectively channeled that scorned ex energy into 3-0.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 24, 2022
I love this journey for the Jazz pic.twitter.com/W9sLZE93YB— al-loween lover 🎃 (@Al_the_Lew) October 24, 2022
lauri markkanen has a better supporting cast than lebron james— Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) October 24, 2022
Victor who? The supposedly rebuilding Utah Jazz open the season with wins over expected West powers Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/qYW3FJ7z9B— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 24, 2022
Break up the Jazz...— Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) October 24, 2022
Oh, wait, Danny Ainge tried that already.
This Jazz team is the best thing in the world, hahaha. Put this 3-0 start directing into my veins, hahaha.— Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) October 24, 2022