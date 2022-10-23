Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Jazz keep winning. Twitter keeps reacting

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE The Jazz keep winning. Twitter keeps reacting
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, left, and forward Brandon Ingram, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) slam dunks over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, left, and forward Brandon Ingram, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AP

The Utah Jazz remained undefeated on Sunday night, moving to 3-0 on the season with a 122-121 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz led by 17 in the fourth quarter but squandered the lead only to win thanks to a scoop shot from big man Kelly Olynyk with 3.1 seconds left.

A CJ McCollum heave at the buzzer for the Pelicans was off target.

As has become the custom, Jazz fans and others reacted on Twitter to the win. Here is some of that reaction.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
The foul and taunting that led to the Jazz beating the Timberwolves in OT
Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley understand NBA rebuilds
Sam Merrill is a No. 1 overall draft pick
Analysis: At 2-0, the Jazz are exciting and surprising underdogs
The Utah Jazz won again. Twitter reacted
Facing Jazz for first time since the trade, Rudy Gobert speaks about his time in Utah — and the future