The Jazz keep winning. Twitter keeps reacting

The Utah Jazz remained undefeated on Sunday night, moving to 3-0 on the season with a 122-121 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz led by 17 in the fourth quarter but squandered the lead only to win thanks to a scoop shot from big man Kelly Olynyk with 3.1 seconds left.

A CJ McCollum heave at the buzzer for the Pelicans was off target.

As has become the custom, Jazz fans and others reacted on Twitter to the win. Here is some of that reaction.

Love the fight! Must be the Yellow. #TakeNote — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) October 24, 2022

Something is definitely happening in Utah 🙌



The Jazz start the season 3-0. pic.twitter.com/PAnJ55rDm9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2022

KELLY OLYNYK CALLED GAME. THE JAZZ WIN IT IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/zwmMIbpg02 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Lol. OLYNYK! I guess. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) October 24, 2022

That's the best OOB play the Jazz have run at the end of the game since Sloan was the coach. — Josh (@jsjjazzfan78) October 24, 2022

That’s the best drawn up game winning possession I’ve seen since Jerry Sloan — Riley (@rgiss11) October 24, 2022

Kelly with the KO! — 💀Nightmare Before Krisma 🎅🏼 (@5kl) October 24, 2022

One again, putting on a Kelly O’Klynyk — THE Jordan Clarkson Appreciator™ (@CowhideGlobe) October 24, 2022

the past couple of years, every Utah Jazz rotation player was ‘door key left on the kitchen counter without a note’ dumped by another team and they have collectively channeled that scorned ex energy into 3-0. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 24, 2022

The Jazz really suck at sucking it up... :) — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) October 24, 2022

I love this journey for the Jazz pic.twitter.com/W9sLZE93YB — al-loween lover 🎃 (@Al_the_Lew) October 24, 2022

lauri markkanen has a better supporting cast than lebron james — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) October 24, 2022

Wow... Jazz...

What a finish. — Jeff McGrath (@youtah) October 24, 2022

Victor who? The supposedly rebuilding Utah Jazz open the season with wins over expected West powers Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/qYW3FJ7z9B — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 24, 2022

NBA Team of the Week ... https://t.co/aRvbX63TSW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 24, 2022

Ok Jazz this is just silly at this point. — nic. (@SaltCityNic) October 24, 2022

Break up the Jazz...



Oh, wait, Danny Ainge tried that already. — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) October 24, 2022