Everything you need to know about Marvel’s new ‘Ant-Man’ movie

Marvel released the trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the third movie of the “Ant-Man” series. Peyton Reed, the film’s director, told fans in a tweet on Monday to fasten their seat belts for the new movie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next “Ant-Man” film. Warning — there are spoilers from other Marvel projects.

What happened in the MCU that’s important to know for the ‘Ant-Man’ film?

The movie picks up after “Avengers: Endgame,” in a post-Thanos world. Life is good for Scott Lang, portrayed by Paul Rudd. He helped save the world and is shown in the trailer walking the red carpet with his partner, Hope van Dyne, performed by Evangeline Lilly, according to IMDB.

Previously, Scott Lang came back after being trapped in the quantum realm for five years. During that time, half of the universe’s population was “snapped away” by Thanos.

Once Scott returns, he finds his daughter, Cassie, five years older. Cassie will be 18 years old in this new film.

Another thing that is important to note for this next film is the events in the last “Ant-Man” movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” In this film, they discover Janet van Dyne, Hope’s mother, is still alive in the quantum realm.

After being stuck in the realm for years, Hank Pym, her husband and Hope’s father, rescues her. Janet's history in the quantum realm is an important element of the film.

Who is the villain in the movie?

The film will introduce a new villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, per Variety.

Kang appeared in the “Loki” series as a variant, a good version of Kang the Conqueror, who controls the events of the Sacred Timeline to prevent a Multiversal War his variants would cause, Time reports.

Kang is set to be the next big villain in the Marvel movies, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be released in theaters Feb. 17, 2023.