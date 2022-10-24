Latest poll on Abbott-O’Rourke governor race: Who is expected to win in Texas?

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is leading by 11 points right now in Texas.

The poll from The Texas Politics Project (University of Texas at Austin) found that 54% of voters intend to cast their ballot for Abbott while 43% intend to vote for Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. This poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

The Hill analyzed the poll and said that while Republicans and Democrats intend to vote for their party’s candidate, 60% of independents intend to vote for Abbott. The leading issue for Texas is inflation, while the second-leading issue is the economy.

A different poll from Beacon Research reported by Forbes found slimmer margins than The Texas Politics Project Poll. There, the poll found that Abbott was up by 48% to 45% among 1,264 registered voters, and up 48% to 46% among the 1,125 surveyed who definitely plan to go to the polls.

The Beacon Research poll said that the top issues among voters are immigration and border security (which Abbott leads on) and economy, employment and inflation as other key issues. While Abbott leads on economic issues, O’Rourke is ahead on gun control and abortion.

Another poll released on Monday also shows Abbott as having a significant lead.

A survey by Emerson College Polling and The Hill found that Abbott has a 10-point lead on O’Rourke, with Abbott leading O’Rourke 52% to 42%. The poll also revealed that 4% of voters are undecided, but when those voters are asked who they are leaning toward voting for, the race tightens slightly: Abbott leads 53% to 44%.

