The midterms are two weeks away and a red wave is noticeably taking over as Republicans lead in polls on issues most important to voters — such as the economy and inflation.

Democrats are in control of the both the House and Senate right now, but that may change as the upcoming elections remain competitive.

Republicans are predicted to win back the House as they inch closer to gaining control of the Senate, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, which included key races in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania that may impact the outcome.

What do polls say?

An ABC News/Ipsos also reveals an uphill battle for Democrats as more voters say that they trust Republicans on key issues like the economy and gas prices, which are top of mind for many voters right now.

Another poll conducted by Politico-Morning Consult poll found that 80% of those asked said that the economy will play a “major role” in who they choose to vote for, which might give Republicans the push they need.

Although, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Sunday on MSNBC that Republicans “don’t have a solution to inflation,” which is why she doesn’t believe in the lack of trust voters reportedly have in Democrats on economic issues.

Democrats still lead on issues like abortion, climate change, COVID-19 and gun violence, according to the poll.

As for voter turnout, an NBC News poll found that “70% of all registered voters expressing high interest in the election — either a ‘9’ or a ‘10’ on a 10-point scale.”

Related New York Times midterm poll says Republicans are leading due to the economy

Biden makes final arguments

In an address to members of the Democratic National Committee on Monday, President Joe Biden remarked that though he inherited a struggling economy amid a pandemic, he has pushed to vaccinate millions while his administration’s economic policies reduce unemployment, per The Hill.

He tried calming fears on Friday as well, saying at the White House that Democrats would reverse the trend before midterms.

“It’s been back and forth with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead. Back and forth. And the polls have been all over the place. I think that we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days,” Biden said, per The Washington Post.