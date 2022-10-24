The McRib is back — and on its ‘Farewell Tour’?!

One of McDonald’s signature seasonal sandwiches is coming back to menus one last time.

The McRib is back for a limited time until Nov. 20, the fast-food company said.

This menu item is made up of seasoned boneless pork topped with a tangy barbecue sauce, onions and dill pickles, served on a toasted homestyle bun.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

The McRib appears and disappears from the McDonald’s menu.

It debuted in 1981 and became popular because of its periodic, random appearances. The Hill noted that a senior archives manager for the company said that the menu item was meant to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later,’” McDonald’s said in a press release.

No “Farewell Tour” is complete without “merch”: Starting Nov. 4, fans can buy art, clothing and memorabilia inspired by the sandwich.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate whether this really is the McRib’s last visit.

“If you believe this ‘Farewell Tour’ is actually the end of McRib, I have a Mexican Pizza and a Wingstop Chicken Sandwich and Brooklyn Bridge to sell you,” tweeted Bill Oakley, showrunner of “The Simpsons.”

Another user said: “Acting like the mcrib is an aging rocker and the company won’t just bring it back the moment it figures it would be most profitable.”

Earlier this month, the chain restaurant partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand, to release Happy Meals for adults.

