NASA launches team to study UFOs

On Monday, NASA launched an independent study team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, which pose a national security risk, and release the findings to the public in 2023.

The study, which began on Monday, includes 16 researchers who will decide how to analyze the data made available by the government as well as private entities, which will create the groundwork for tracking unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, according to a press release.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable,” he added, per the release.

The study is chaired by David Spergel, the president of the Simons Foundation. The group of researchers “includes professors, scientists, an oceanographer and others who study space,” which includes Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, and Nadia Drake, a science journalist, per NPR.

The space agency announced this initiative back in June 2021. But weeks later, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence released a report with 144 documented UAP sightings referenced.

This report had no mention of aliens or UFOs — instead, it stated that most of the encounters “probably do represent physical objects given that a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors, to include radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers and visual observation,” as Art Raymond reported for the Deseret News.

According to USA Today, these unidentified objects are still being monitored by federal officials.

Here’s a list of those involved with the study, per the release.

