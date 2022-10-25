Facebook Twitter
What is Utah’s record against Washington State?

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah running back TJ Pledger, right, runs past Washington State defenders while getting pressured during an NCAA college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Utah won the game 24-13.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah takes on Washington State on Thursday, with the Utes looking to beat the Cougars for the fourth consecutive time.

Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools.

  • Utah leads the all-time series 10-9.
  • The Utes have a 4-3 record in Pullman.
  • As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 5-4 against WSU.
  • Utah’s last win in Pullman was a 30-27 victory in 2011. Due to COVID scheduling quirks, the last three meetings between the two schools were all in Salt Lake City.
  • The first meeting between the Utes and Cougars came in 1966, a 26-15 win for Utah.
  • Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against WSU came in 2011 — Utah’s first season as a member of the Pac-12. Tied heading into the fourth quarter in the snow, the two teams combined for 34 fourth-quarter points to force overtime. Utah kicker made the game-winning field goal in the extra period.

