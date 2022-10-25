What is Utah’s record against Washington State?

Utah takes on Washington State on Thursday, with the Utes looking to beat the Cougars for the fourth consecutive time.
Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools.
- Utah leads the all-time series 10-9.
- The Utes have a 4-3 record in Pullman.
- As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 5-4 against WSU.
- Utah’s last win in Pullman was a 30-27 victory in 2011. Due to COVID scheduling quirks, the last three meetings between the two schools were all in Salt Lake City.
- The first meeting between the Utes and Cougars came in 1966, a 26-15 win for Utah.
- Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against WSU came in 2011 — Utah’s first season as a member of the Pac-12. Tied heading into the fourth quarter in the snow, the two teams combined for 34 fourth-quarter points to force overtime. Utah kicker made the game-winning field goal in the extra period.
