With election day only 14 days away, one of the Senate debates tonight is highly anticipated by many.

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman are scheduled for a final debate for the Pennsylvania Senate seat tonight.

Here’s what information we know as the debate kicks off.

What do the polls say?

The polls are showing a very tight Pennsylvania Senate race, according to the new AARP poll conducted on Fetterman and Oz.

While Oz and Fetterman are within the margin of error of each other in the polls now, Fetterman used to have a six point lead over Oz back in June, according to NBC News.

Fetterman still leads favorably by two points at the moment, but the polls are subject to change based off of what will be talked about tonight.

What people are expecting to hear in the debate

Tuesday’s debate will be the first and only debate for the candidates to make an impression in this high-stakes Senate race.

Fetterman had a stroke in May that caused the debate to be pushed back. Oz said he sympathized with Fetterman’s situation but thought that voters should still see them debate to help the constituents make their decision on election day, according to ABC News.

The Washington Post reported that crime, abortion and inflation are probably going to be the biggest topics the debate will cover. With the upcoming election posing high stakes for both sides of the aisle, the debate will certainly show stark contrasts between both sides and the policies that they champion.

What time is the debate? Where can I watch?

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the live primetime debate will start at 6 p.m. MDT, though the streaming will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The debate will be streamed across Pennsylvania on various websites by county, as reported by abc27.

