Now that the first winter storm of the season has hit Utah this weekend, people are wondering if there will be more snow coming up in the state’s weather forecast.

Long story short, while Utah’s weather remains unpredictable, there are small storms coming up in the next few months, while larger storms are set to come through in January.

Utah should be dry for Halloween

The good news is that the cold front that came in is not expected to make for a wet trick-or-treating experience for Utah families.

As the weekend weather has shown, Utah’s forecast is hard to predict, but so far is showing a dry, cold holiday coming up, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Smaller storms will come to Utah throughout November and December as the temperature drops. Winter storms are not expected during Halloween.

The predictions for the weather going forward show that winter will begin early, as the recent cold front showed, and larger snow storms will begin in January, according to the Deseret News.

Related Utah will see temperatures drop but no snow in October

What to expect for winter 2023

The Spectrum reported that predictions for the weather show that the western part of the U.S. is forecasted to have more rain than snow, while the eastern part of the country is in for a snow-filled winter season.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Janice Stillman, said in a statement. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

Despite the predictions about the western U.S., Utahns should still look forward to seeing some snow in late December and January.

How to get storm ready

While there are a couple of months until the larger storms are supposed to set in, Utah weather can be unpredictable and Utahns can begin preparing now for the winter weather coming.

The National Weather Service reported that the steps to becoming “storm ready” heavily relies on a full community effort where people work together to prepare and look after each other.

Some recommendations for people who live in areas that receive snow are to weatherproof your home, have your chimney inspected, install a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector and create an emergency car kit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.