High school 1A cross-country: Panguitch girls 3-peat, Water Canyon boys win first title in school history

Water Canyon High School has never won a state title in its short history competing in UHSAA sports, but that all changed on Tuesday at the 1A state cross-country meet.

Water Canyon’s boys placed its top four runners in the top 18, including two in the top six, as the Wildcats edged Monticello to claim that elusive state title at the Salt Lake Regional Complex. The school finished second in track and cross-country for two years, but after Tuesday’s outstanding performance it finally has a gold trophy for its display case.

“We took second two years ago and it’s most of the core group. It’s been two years. This has been the goal we’ve had all year,” said Water Canyon coach Hunter Wixom. “We knew it was going to be tough. Looking at things. We came into today hoping, but we knew nothing was set in stone.”

In the 1A girls race, Panguitch dominated and polished off an outcome that was realistically set in stone as soon as the race started. Senior Adelaide Englestead, junior Tabi Henrie and freshman Brooke Albrecht went 1-2-3 to lead a dominant charge for the Bobcats who easily won their third straight state championship and fourth in the past five years.

Panguitch finished with 17 points, with Monticello a distant second with 55 points, and Bryce Valley third with 76.

Englestead wrapped up her career with a third straight individual state title. She was the heavy favorite heading into the meet and went about running like she always does.

“Just run like I can. If I worry too much about what other people expect it kind of makes me nervous,” said Englestead. “I just wanted to finish it off good cause it’s my last time running.”

She finished with a time of 20:06.0, with Henrie in second place with a time of 20:11.3. Albrecht was third with 20:24.5.

For the trio, there’s no time to celebrate. They’re all members of Panguitch’s volleyball team and there’s practice on Tuesday night as the school gears up for the 1A state tournament in Richfield this Friday and Saturday.

Four years of being a two-sport athlete in the fall can be a grind, but Englestead said she really tried to enjoy the ride this year.

“It does get kind of a lot sometimes. I love volleyball and cross-country so it’s fine. It’s OK, it’s my senior year, And I’m like even though it’s hard it’s going to be my last time being able to do this,” she said.

While winning is second nature for Englestead, for Altamont junior Ashton Arnold his win in the boys race on Tuesday was extra satisfying after heartache last year.

At last year’s 1A state meet Arnold led most of the race, but his fast pace early cost him as he was passed late in the race and finished second. That runner-up finish helped motivate Arnold to the 10-second win on Tuesday.

He finished with a time of 17:19.5 on Tuesday, while Water Canyon’s Theil Cook finished second in 17:29.0.

“My friends always made fun of me for it, so I was thinking about that most the time today. There was a picture taken of the first-place person and you could see me in the background, and they like to show me that picture a lot,” said Arnold about the extra motivation he’s been given by his friends.

Arnold trained more this summer than he ever had before, and he also ran a much smarter state race. Last year his first-mile pace was 5:13, but this year he dialed it down to 5:25.

It was probably always going to be a bit slower pace anyway after he twisted his ankle at basketball practice last week.

“I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to run today but I just pushed through it, it was just inspiring,” said Arnold.

Cook’s runner-up finish for Water Canyon was key for his team’s nine-point advantage over Monticello, 36 to 45. Just as important was David Barlow’s sixth-place finish. He’s consistently been the fourth and fifth runner for the Wildcats this year but he made a huge jump to finish second on the team on Tuesday.

Class 1A state championships

At Regional Athletic Complex

Girls team scores



Panguitch, 17. Monticello, 55. Bryce Valley, 76. Rich, 88. Altamont, 89. Milford, 123. ICS, 124. Piute, 141.

Girls individual results



Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 20:06.0. Tabi Henrie, Panguitch, 20:11.3. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, 20:24.5. Paige Smith, Rich, 20:43.0. Marah Long, Monticello, 20:54.4. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 21:14.6. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 21:30.7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 21:36.1. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 21:41.7. Elaine Lunsford, Intermountain Christian, 21:52.9. DJ Henrie, Panguitch, 22:34.7. Whytney Stoddard, Milford, 22:35.5. Paisley Henrie, Panguitch, 22:39.9. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 22:49.0. Madisen Remund, Piute, 22:55.5. Heidi Clark, Whitehorse, 23:12.9. AnDee VanDyke, Wayne, 23:22.2. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, 23:23.3. Taylor Scott, Altamont, 23:29.2. Natalie Whipple, Wayne, 23:50.7. Dakota Monroe, Milford, 24:01.5. Sophia Rasmussen, Altamont, 24:04.5. Zoey Fawson, Panguitch, 24:07.1. Rylee Mouldenhauer, Rich, 24:12.0. Nya Jolley, Rich, 24:16.2. Evie Harter, Intermountain Christian, 24:21.3. Grace Leech, Bryce Valley, 24:24.3. Skyler Ott, Bryce Valley, 24:24.7. Hailey Yardley, Panguitch, 24:34.9. Emree Carter, Altamont, 24:37.9. Kinley Shakespear, Piute, 24:38.8. Natalie Alvarez, Wendover, 24:41.5. Kaitlynn Baird, Valley, 24:48.4. Haven Syrett, Bryce Valley, 24:52.3. Katharina Smith, Rich, 25:11.5. Alexis Bailey, Monticello, 25:12.7. Kayleen Richardson, Tintic, 25:16.1. Kiley Fisher, Milford, 25:18.9. Tracy Nielsen, Altamont, 25:20.1. Marissa Richardson, Tintic, 25:20.9. Amelia Adema, Intermountain Christian, 25:35.6. Mary Peck, Altamont, 25:40.1. Elora Williams, Valley, 25:42.1. Tera Morgan, Piute, 25:42.7. Nadia Griffin, Escalante, 25:57.7. Lamyia Benally, Whitehorse, 25:58.6. Abigail Harmon, Intermountain Christian, 26:03.2. Makayla Jones, Wayne, 26:11.3. Shayla Pehrson, Monticello, 26:16.4. Hannah Clark, Whitehorse, 26:16.6. Ainsley Talbot, Piute, 26:19.4. Ashkia Knudson, Water Canyon, 26:39.1. Alycia Sedillo, Milford, 26:39.2. Joie Mannino, Tintic, 26:41.6. Amy Lewis, Monticello, 26:51.0. Shantel Begay, Whitehorse, 26:51.6. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 26:51.9. Lexie Snedeger, Wayne, 26:57.5. Madison Sasser, Pinnacle, 27:00.7. Lillianna Fatt, Monument Valley, 27:02.0. Wilseydee Richardson, Tintic, 27:08.9. Tylee Tingey, Rich, 27:09.3. Cambri Twitchell, Bryce Valley, 27:18.5. Leah Lunceford, Valley, 27:23.6. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 27:24.7. Kinlee Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 27:31.5. Sonata Griffin, Escalante, 27:39.2. Harmony Thomas, Whitehorse, 27:43.1. Kaylee Brinkerhoff, Valley, 27:54.1. Brynley Packer, Intermountain Christian, 28:03.6. Kassali Wall, Manila, 28:22.0. Caitlyn Yazzie, Monument Valley, 28:44.5. Emily Roundy, Green River, 28:46.1. Meagan Morgan, Whitehorse, 28:52.3. Charlee Harmer, Manila, 28:53.9. Clara Peterson, Escalante, 29:17.1. Addison Carillo, Rich, 29:28.6. Darolani Motte, Pinnacle, 29:53.7. Jayna Carver, Rich, 29:59.2. Kiera Davis, Pinnacle, 30:14.8. Cassandra Deswood, Monument Valley, 30:25.9. Loni Spendlove, Water Canyon, 30:42.7. Yanabah Smith, Monument Valley, 30:45.3. Elena Peterson, Wayne, 31:30.8. Earlynda Bedonie, Monument Valley, 31:54.2. Madison Mannino, Tintic, 32:03.0. Helenn Parra, Wendover, 32:33.7. Minerva Ramirez, Wendover, 32:37.3. Hope Palmer, Whitehorse, 32:54.0. Kaydence Romero, Pinnacle, 33:55.4. Carly Robles, Wendover, 34:52.2. Noemi Gomez, Wendover, 35:04.4. Karrie Daniels, Monument Valley, 35:55.2.

Boys team scores



Water Canyon, 36. Monticello, 45. Piute, 52. Milford, 94. Bryce Valley, 101. Panguitch, 118. Valley, 160. Escalante, 172.

Boys individual results

