High school cross-country: Cedar girls and Desert Hills boys win 4A cross-country state championships

The Cedar Reds scored a blistering 37 on their way to the 4A state championship win on Tuesday. Cedar had all five runners in the top 15, one of them being Emma Page, who ran 18:58.2, which was the fastest individual time.

Page finished second overall in the 2021 4A state championships, and she was determined to take the win in her senior year.

“The season was a little bit rough, but it felt good to come back and remember how to race. This race didn’t feel too bad. I’m happy to win in my senior year,” said Page.

The Cedar crew certainly came to take the win with Page scoring first, Mayce Dalton scoring fourth, Marisa Oveson scoring sixth, Callie Peterson scoring 12th and Lucy Eckley scoring 14th.

Thanks to its stellar performance, Cedar took first with a score of 37, Pine View placed second with a score of 47 and Green Canyon notched third with a score of 96.

Addison Pettingill from Desert Hills ran for a time of 19:03.8, which was the second best time overall. Brooklyn Hill from Pine View ran 19:05.6 for third place.

Pettingill had the early lead, but Page made sure it didn’t last long. Page quickly took the lead and held on to it until the very end.

For the boys 4A championship, Pine View’s Trey Despain had the best individual time. Despain had a nearly 40-second improvement from last year’s championship, running a 15:36.7 this season.

Despain crossed the finish line, and immediately it was clear he gave it his all and left it all on the field.

“I wanted to push hard,” said Despain. “I came out really strong. I wanted to push those first two miles and then on that last mile people were pushing me, but there were tons of amazing runners. I know Snow Canyon did really well, but I just gave it everything I got, went as hard as I could, didn’t want any regrets. This team is so much fun. I love every single one of these guys on the course and those cheering for me, my coaches, family, everybody. It’s just amazing being with them and that’s what really matters here.”

When asked about how he grew his early small lead, Despain said, “I just kept my foot on the pedal, getting out strong in front of that pack, and keep pushing, keep surging, and try to pull away pretty early, that way I can finish it.”

James Butterfield from Snow Canyon recorded a time of 15:39.8 for second place overall, and Kaden McKinlay took third overall after running a time of 15:49.1.

However, it was Desert Hills who won the team championship. The Thunder had a combined score of 38 from Kaden McKinlay, who finished third; Payton Wilkins, who finished fourth; Christopher Boyer, who finished sixth; Luke Ashton, who finished 11th; and Walker Binkerhoff, who finished 14th.

Snow Canyon finished second with a score of 58, and Cedar placed third with a score of 61.

Class 4A State Championships

At Regional Athletic Complex

Girls team scores



Cedar, 37 Pine View, 47 Green Canyon, 96 Ridgeline, 128.5 Desert Hills, 133.5 Snow Canyon, 169 Sky View, 188 Bear River, 212

Girls Individual results



Emma Page, Cedar, 18:58.2 Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 19:03.8 Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 19:05.6 Mayce Dalton, Cedar, 19:11.1 Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 19:13.6 Marisa Oveson, Cedar, 19:34.9 Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, 19:38.2 Adri Baker, Pine View, 19:42.5 Kate Jones, Pine View, 19:44.0 Katie Finch, Pine View, 19:51.1 Chelsea Shakespear, Green Canyon, 19:53.2 Callie Peterson, Cedar, 20:01.6 Bethany Richard, Bear River, 20:02.0 Lucy Eckley, Cedar, 20:15.2 Aspen Kenworthy, Snow Canyon, 20:20.7 Madelyn Busch, Ridgeline, 20:26.3 Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 20:28.5 Taylor Laney, Logan, 20:30.5 Madeline Sonntag, Ridgeline, 20:31.7 Talia Skinner, Desert Hills, 20:32.1 Sydnee Walton, Ridgeline, 20:32.1 Alex Young, Crimson Cliffs, 20:37.1 Ma’a Faumui, Pine View, 20:41.4 Jane Paulsen, Ridgeline, 20:43.5 Elle Williams, Pine View, 20:44.1 Samantha Heaton, Cedar, 20:44.6 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon, 20:48.5 Rosalind Woolley, Desert Hills, 20:53.8 Ayvree Hackler, Sky View, 20:54.3 Aubrey Khan, Logan, 20:56.7 Sarah Olsen, Sky View, 20:57.3 Abigail Laidlaw, Snow Canyon, 20:58.4 Olivia Lay, Desert Hills, 20:59.9 Rachel Willie, Green Canyon, 21:01.9 Shelby Thorley, Cedar, 21:02.9 Rebecca Curtis, Bear River, 21:12.0 Zadie Zwygart, Sky View, 21:15.3 Kyla Skeem, Crimson Cliffs, 21:15.7 Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, 21:19.2 Livia Meeds, Bear River, 21:21.2 Britta Israelsen, Green Canyon, 21:22.6 Eliza Larsen, Snow Canyon, 21:31.5 Katie Latvakoski, Green Canyon, 21:34.7 Lauren Smith, Mountain Crest, 21:35.4 Grace Loertscher, Sky View, 21:35.8 Rebekah Crookston, Sky View, 21:36.5 Emily Rawlinson, Sky View, 21:39.6 Andi Balls, Sky View, 21:40.0 Ellie Nielsen, Ridgeline, 21:48.1 Jocelyn Barney, Desert Hills, 21:48.5 Laney Castleton, Ridgeline, 21:51.1 Cassidy Wilson, Crimson Cliffs, 21:53.3 Brielle Smith, Snow Canyon, 21:54.0 Caitlin Whitaker, Mountain Crest, 21:58.9 Maia Day, Logan, 22:00.3 Josie Young, Dixie, 22:01.1 Sophia Hooper, Desert Hills, 22:12.8 Corinne Young, Snow Canyon, 22:20.4 Eyerusalem Araya, Logan, 22:20.7 Cleo Swain-Schmit, Bear River, 22:21.4 Ashley Paredes, Mountain Crest, 22:36.7 Rachel Porter, Logan, 22:39.8 Katie Reed, Bear River, 22:40.4 Maisey Thompson, Dixie, 22:42.7 Camilla Watkins, Ridgeline, 22:43.1 Hannah Martin, Hurricane, 22:44.0 Amelia Woolley, Desert Hills, 22:44.9 Alexis Erickson, Mountain Crest, 22:46.5 Savanna Sexton, Bear River, 22:48.4 Abigail Olsen, Crimson Cliffs, 22:48.5 Jessica Holland, Hurricane, 22:48.7 Rachel Walker, Dixie, 22:51.3 Julia LeBaron, Hurricane, 22:58.1 Brooklyn Knighton, Dixie, 23:05.5 Madison Auble, Bear River, 23:21.3 Paloma Larsen, Snow Canyon, 23:30.8 Laynee Bringhurst, Hurricane, 23:32.0 Kate Norman, Mountain Crest, 23:37.8 Ayrith Eden Reed, Mountain Crest, 23:39.3 Jayni Yates, Dixie, 23:43.4 Sydney Myers, Crimson Cliffs, 23:47.3 Hallie Strand, Logan, 24:00.6 Alyssa LeBaron, Hurricane, 24:03.5 Arianna Thornton, Hurricane, 24:09.1 Sierra Bundy, Mountain Crest, 24:20.4 Kaia Goulding, Hurricane, 24:23.4 Lucy Lunt, Crimson Cliffs, 24:28.8 Amy Olsen, Dixie, 24:41.0 Emma Alldredge, Dixie, 25:00.6 Abigail Khan, Logan, 25:48.6 Rosina Bean, Crimson Cliffs, 27:07.7

Boys team scores



Desert Hills, 38 Snow Canyon, 58 Cedar, 61 Pine View, 88 Crimson Cliffs, 125 Logan, 182 Bear River, 203 Sky View, 210

Boys Individual results

