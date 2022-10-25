High school cross country: Carbon and Ogden are champions in 3A cross country

The Carbon Dinos stole the show at the 3A girls’ cross-country championship. The Dinos had five runners in the top 25 which was more than enough for Carbon to earn its first 3A girls’ cross-country championship after Carbon earned a second-place finish in 2021.

Carbon also had Rozlyn Stowe, a freshman who won her first individual title after running a time of 18:17.1, nine seconds ahead of second place. Stowe got out ahead early and only lengthened her lead throughout the race.

“I really enjoyed my season I think I learned a lot since this was my first year. It was a lot harder than I expected, not just the running part but everything like grades and trying to stay on top of everything. I really liked this season, and I really don’t think I could have done it without my team because they helped me a lot and so did my coaches,” said Stowe.

Carbon also had Lindsee Fausett who finished 10th, Ambree Jones who finished 13th, Sophia Taylor who finished 16th and Beverly Lancaster who finished 23rd for a combined score of 63. Carbon scored 18 points ahead of Grand who placed second overall with a score of 81 and Canyon View who placed third with a score of 88.

In the individual category, Jaylie Jenkins from Union ran a time of 18.26.5, which was the second-best individual time, and Cadence Kasprick from Grand ran a 19.10.1 which was the third best individual time.

On the other side of things, Richard Crane finished first overall today with a 14 second lead over second place finisher Carter Parsons. Crane finished second overall in 2021, losing to Jack Blodgett of Ogden but got his revenge today.

Crane gained a healthy lead and never let up and he crossed the finish line with confidence. “You just got to let them know who you are, if you’re running the best, you should make it look easy.”

When asked if today was his best, Crane responded, “not at all, I have so much potential in me, I think I can run a lot faster than that. But I pulled away with about a mile and a half left and just took it from there. I’ve wanted a state championship since my freshman year, now I got It so I’m super happy.”

Right behind Crane were two Ogden runners. Carter Parsons who had a time of 16.11.5, and Jack Blodgett who was recorded at 16.15.8.

Despite not earning the individual title this year, the Ogden boys cross country team dominated the competition and won its second state championship in two years, both years that Ogden has been competing in 3A.

Ogden high finished with an impressive five runners in the top 20 and two runners in the top three.

The Ogden runners are Carter Parsons who finished 1st, Jack Blodgett who finished 2nd, Coby Wight who finished 13th, Thomas Stark who finished 17th, and Noah Judd who finished 19th.

The Tigers had a combined score of 52, an astounding 56 points better than the next closest teams which were Canyon View and Carbon, who each scored 106.

Class 3A State Championships

At Regional Athletic Complex

Girls team scores



Carbon, 63 Grand, 81 Canyon View, 88 Ogden, 132 Morgan, 157 Union, 173 Manti, 175 Judge Memorial, 206

Girls Individual results



Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 18:17.1 Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 18:26.5 Cadence Kasprick, Grand County, 19:10.1 Lydia Forsyth, Canyon View, 19:23.9 Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial CHS, 19:26.0 Oi Ling Stevens, Juan Diego CHS, 19:29.4 Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, 19:29.8 River White, Union, 19:33.5 Isabelle McCullough, Summit Academy, 19:36.7 Addie Hurst, Emery, 19:51.8 Lindsie Fausett, Carbon, 20:01.5 Cora Baird, Grand County, 20:07.5 Alexis Weiers, Morgan, 20:13.7 Ambree Jones, Carbon, 20:26.8 Paige Curtis, Delta, 20:28.8 Jane Brown, Canyon View, 20:32.1 Madelyn Christensen, North Sanpete, 20:33.7 Sophia Taylor, Carbon, 20:34.4 Isabella Gray, Ogden, 20:37.2 Keltsy Fowles, Manti, 20:39.9 Kate Jessen, Canyon View, 20:41.6 Helen Grover, Manti, 20:50.5 Clara Compton, Morgan, 20:50.6 Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, 20:52.2 Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 20:56.1 Beverly Lancaster, Carbon, 20:58.0 Gem Garner, Ogden, 20:59.1 Emma Rigby, Canyon View, 21:03.4 Lara Sorensen, Canyon View, 21:04.7 Jayde Young, Grand County, 21:06.6 Brighten Goold, Richfield, 21:15.5 Donna Gonzalez, Ogden, 21:16.1 Ada Bradford, Carbon, 21:22.4 Lila Knight, Summit Academy, 21:23.3 Brekyn Gossling, Morgan, 21:28.7 Allie Sloan, Juan Diego CHS, 21:31.1 Makenzie Mayer, Grand County, 21:31.6 Macey Sorenson, Canyon View, 21:32.9 Sharon Gunn, Morgan, 21:34.2 Isabella Knudsen, Manti, 21:35.0 Bethany Swallom, Grantsville, 21:44.8 Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 21:46.5 Ella Still, Judge Memorial CHS, 21:47.5 Carlie Hurst, Emery, 21:50.8 Jocelyn Stewart, North Sanpete, 21:51.2 Julia Draper, Ogden, 21:56.0 Madi Johansen, North Sanpete, 21:59.0 Scarlett Nunez-Dorsch, Judge Memorial CHS, 21:59.8 Maude Poirier, Juan Diego CHS, 22:01.5 Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 22:03.4 Mia McKay, Grand County, 22:03.6 Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 22:09.5 Ashlyn Dustin, Canyon View, 22:10.4 Cami Merrill, Manti, 22:11.5 Myriam Cortez, Judge Memorial CHS, 22:14.1 Rebecca Jenks, Ogden, 22:17.5 Andilyn Noyes, Manti, 22:20.9 Naomi Wells, Union, 22:25.3 Samantha Christensen, Delta, 22:29.7 Annabel Wells, Union, 22:30.5 Karley Anderson, Manti, 22:31.0 Mattie Richens, Union, 22:36.5 Christina Boyle, Layton Christian Acad, 22:47.3 Chloe Wheeler, Union, 22:49.0 Melanie Bybee, Morgan, 22:52.5 Patience Garcia, Grantsville, 22:52.6 Ethney Lemery, Union, 23:05.1 Meghan Fowles, Manti, 23:08.8 Brooklynn Buhler, Providence Hall, 23:11.4 Olivia Young, Juan Diego CHS, 23:12.2 Maggie Groene, Grand County, 23:13.7 Nicole Merhi, Juan Diego CHS, 23:16.7 Lindsay Birt, Morgan, 23:31.9 Brooklyn Larsen, North Sanpete, 23:34.4 Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, 23:37.7 Kenzee Slater, Juab, 23:54.8 Abby Quigley, Juan Diego CHS, 24:12.2 Sophia Tomczak, Judge Memorial CHS, 24:24.4 Regan Georgeson, Summit Academy, 24:32.0 Mari Briggs, North Sanpete, 24:32.1 Mac Sibthorpe, Judge Memorial CHS, 24:43.7 Kiara Hayward, Morgan, 24:53.1 Eliza Kasperson, North Sanpete, 25:15.3 Lola Barkema, Ben Lomond, 25:29.8 Isabella Carmona, Summit Academy, 25:50.0 Vivian Fehrenbach, Summit Academy, 26:38.0 Kalli Bo, Judge Memorial CHS, 26:39.7 Scotlyn Bradley, Summit Academy, 26:54.0 Sofia Lira, Summit Academy, 26:54.7 Donnalyn Wolsey, American Leadership Acad, 27:20.2 Challis Anderson, Grantsville, 27:20.6 Ana Limberg, Grantsville, 29:14.2 Isabela Bates, Grantsville, 29:36.6

Boys team scores



Ogden, 52 Canyon View, 106 Carbon, 106 Morgan, 132 Union, 136 Emery, 142 Manti, 187 Juan Diego, 194

Boys Individual results

