High school 5A cross-country: Springville girls eke out win to 5-peat, Mountain View boys dominate in repeat

With about 250 meters left in the 5A girls state cross-country race, Springville coach Samantha Smith got the attention of her fifth runner, Adri Bird, and pointed at a runner a bit in front of her and said, “That’s state.”

Now granted, Smith didn’t know exactly how many places Bird needed to make up during the long home stretch of the course at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, but she knew the race for the team title was going to be extremely tight and every position mattered.

So that’s exactly what Bird did, she caught and passed a few runners during those final 250 meters, and her reward was the satisfaction of clinching Springville its fifth straight 5A state title.

“No. 5 is always the stressor, cause that person is the one that can score the most points and make or break it, and our No. 5 this year has been hurt most of the season,” said Smith. “It’s been a really rocky season for us, and so to have her come and watch her just step up (was great).”

Bird ended up finishing in 26th place, but that proved to be the difference as Springville finished with 78 team points to edge Timpanogos, which finished with 83 points.

“Each team comes with different challenges and different opportunities, and each team chooses to want it, and the nice thing is they build off of each other,” said Smith, who said this year’s team title chase was much closer than the previous four years.

While Springville needed every point to claim its team title, Mountain View boys dominated en route to their second-straight 5A title on Tuesday.

Mountain View’s top five runners all placed in the top 15 as it tallied 48 team points, plenty of cushion to beat Orem, which finished second with 104 points.

The main drama in 5A was the individual state title, which for 2 1/2 miles was very much up in the air between a pair of seniors, Orem’s Tayson Echohawk and Mountain View’s Liam Heninger. Echohawk started to pull away late, finishing with a time of 14:53.7, with Heninger crossing in 15:05.2.

“Mentally, everywhere, my brain was telling me, ‘You’re too tired, you’re done,’ but I’ve been talking to all my family and just learning from experience. I just trained my mind to beat those times and that’s what I used in the last half-mile to gain the lead and cruise it on home for the win,” said Echohawk.

A year ago it was Echohawk who faded in the final mile as he settled for a runner-up finish. On Tuesday, he blocked out the pain to finish under 15 minutes in a great performance in his final cross-country race in Utah.

The 5A boys field was stacked with outstanding talent, with Orem’s Austin Westfall, Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon, Northridge’s Will Luoma and Park City’s Chris Henry rounding out the top six.

“It was a really hard race, I knew it was going to be hard, but if you want to win you’ve got to fight, so that’s what I did,” said Echohawk.

Timpview sophomore Jane Hedengren enjoyed a similar second-to-first jump at state this year.

After running on the hip of Mountain View’s Mari Konold virtually the entire race, Hedengren made her move in the final 250 meters, and her long stride allowed her to pull away for the individual state title and finishing runner-up a year ago.

She finished with a time of 17:25.4, the best time of the entire day in all six classifications, while Konold crossed in second place with a time of 17:37.6.

“My plan today was to hold and try and pull away with a half-mile left. I’ve had some trouble this season with injury, so I was just trying to give it my best shot today and pull away with the win,” said Hedengren.

Orem’s Lydia Beus, Lehi’s Graysen Lanenga and Springville’s Sarah Galbraith rounded out the top five.

Galbraith’s performance was critical in Springville’s chase for five.

“Sarah Galbraith ran out of her mind, she did amazing. She finished fifth overall, and she normally has been running side by side with her sister Savannah,” said Smith.

She challenged her senior to step out of her comfort zone and chase with the lead pack, and that proved to be valuable as she placed in the top five.

Class 5A State Championships

At Regional Athletic Complex

Girls team scores



Springville, 78 Timpanogos, 83 Mountain View, 126 Orem, 129 Lehi, 144 Timpview, 178 Park City, 217 Maple Mountain, 251

Girls Individual results



Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 17:25.4 Mari Konold, Mountain View, 17:37.6 Lydia Beus, Orem, 18:22.3 Graysen Lanenga, Lehi, 18:38.8 Sarah Galbraith, Springville, 18:39.6 Sienna Barton, Bonneville, 18:43.3 Daphne Batmale, Timpview, 18:44.8 Lia Belle Selander, Brighton, 18:45.3 Molly Walton, Timpanogos, 18:47.5 Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, 18:51.4 Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 18:54.9 Lydia Templeman, Springville, 18:55.5 Kate Giles, Wasatch, 18:56.3 Lana Hansen, Timpanogos, 18:58.0 Savannah Galbraith, Springville, 18:58.3 Caroline Moon, Lehi, 18:59.1 Ava Trimble, Orem, 19:00.0 Ellie Esplin, Timpview, 19:01.5 Aldana Navarrete- Lamas, Timpanogos, 19:06.5 Emily Sumsion, Springville, 19:18.3 Sophie Waite, Mountain View, 19:18.7 Ava Berg, Mountain View, 19:20.1 Lily Waite, Mountain View, 19:23.0 Kambrie Wilkinson, Salem Hills, 19:24.8 Ellie Dangerfield, Stansbury, 19:25.9 Adri Bird, Springville, 19:26.4 Madelyn Embley, Orem, 19:33.0 Brynn Rees, Viewmont, 19:33.9 Sonja Preston, Park City, 19:36.5 Sarah Howell, Timpanogos, 19:37.3 Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 19:37.7 Paige Quist, Lehi, 19:38.6 Camryn Lloyd, Timpanogos, 19:41.0 Mesia Evans, Brighton, 19:43.9 Layla Aguero, Maple Mountain, 19:44.9 Naomi Egnew, Viewmont, 19:46.2 Gracie Glahn, Orem, 19:48.0 Madeline McHenry, Park City, 19:51.5 Paige Wagner, Park City, 19:52.9 Grace Callister, Skyline, 19:53.5 Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, 19:56.4 Sara Sundquist, Lehi, 19:56.5 Brianna Young, Springville, 19:58.0 Sarah Nicholes, Skyline, 19:58.1 Autumn Huntington, Payson, 19:58.7 Kaylee Westfall, Orem, 19:59.1 Lucy Madsen, Skyline, 19:59.3 Edith Neslen, Hillcrest, 19:59.4 Molly Emerson, Box Elder, 20:00.2 Sofia Jourdon, Olympus, 20:01.3 Alivia Marchello, Lehi, 20:01.7 Tesha Krull, Wasatch, 20:02.2 Kadence Gholson, Highland, 20:05.4 Elisabeth Hill, Northridge, 20:06.8 Miya Inouye, Olympus, 20:07.8 Kaylee Hale, Park City, 20:08.9 Hailey McGuire, Park City, 20:10.3 Mariah George, Wasatch, 20:10.6 Abby Stone, Mountain View, 20:15.9 Lydia Sullivan, Bountiful, 20:17.5 Lexy Cluff-Baylon, Northridge, 20:19.7 Ava Coccaro, Park City, 20:20.8 Renee Bentley, Northridge, 20:21.7 Nicole Wayment, Bonneville, 20:22.8 Tatum Kinsey, Northridge, 20:23.7 Sarah Seamons, Jordan, 20:24.4 Grace Gilbert, Timpanogos, 20:25.7 Eden Roberts, Bountiful, 20:26.4 Leah Gunderson, Maple Mountain, 20:27.8 Kate Slaugh, Uintah, 20:28.3 Nicole Payne, Stansbury, 20:28.8 Emma Young, Brighton, 20:29.8 Sophie Sullivan, Skyline, 20:32.2 Camree Kenison, Lehi, 20:32.6 Sarah Seeley, Spanish Fork, 20:33.0 Ashlyn Turner, Viewmont, 20:33.6 Oliisia Mecham, Timpview, 20:34.0 Anna Ames, Hillcrest, 20:34.5 Sophie Gill, Maple Mountain, 20:34.7 Lilly Griffith, Northridge, 20:35.2 Elizabeth Sandberg, Timpview, 20:36.1 Avery Parry, Brighton, 20:36.9 Reagan Mckenna, Payson, 20:44.5 Lydia Olsen, Orem, 20:45.0 Rebekah Medley, Tooele, 20:46.0 Lillie Randall, Wasatch, 20:46.9 Halle Backman, Highland, 20:47.7 Jenna Anderson, Olympus, 20:47.9 Addilyn Orndorff, Springville, 20:48.6 Sophie Riding, Spanish Fork, 20:49.3 Chelsey Morton, Alta, 20:50.3 Eleanor Delaney, Olympus, 20:50.8 Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, 20:54.4 Marjie Richards, Bountiful, 20:54.6 Hanna Cessna, East, 20:54.8 Lilly Hunt, Park City, 20:55.6 Ellie Black, Skyline, 20:55.9 Maya Lee, Box Elder, 20:58.2 Audrey Lemon, Viewmont, 20:58.5 Erica Gatrell, Brighton, 21:02.0 Blair Waldbillig, Brighton, 21:03.6 Keira Stacey, Viewmont, 21:06.3 Ryli Jonart, Skyline, 21:08.2 Audrey Palmer, Bonneville, 21:09.3 Erica Wallentine, Box Elder, 21:09.6 Alix Crawford, Orem, 21:10.3 Sarah Scott, Viewmont, 21:11.1 Adora Powers, Wasatch, 21:11.3 Kate Mecham, Box Elder, 21:11.7 Caroline Wagner, Jordan, 21:12.1 Erin Allen, Stansbury, 21:12.7 Maren Johnson, Bonneville, 21:13.8 Brooke Powelson, Stansbury, 21:14.5 Eliza Gill, Maple Mountain, 21:15.5 Lilly Stratton, Salem Hills, 21:20.5 Callie Peterson, Viewmont, 21:20.6 Madelyn Pearson, Mountain View, 21:21.3 Sydney McClellan, Woods Cross, 21:22.1 Ava Buxton, Jordan, 21:25.1 Hannah Calvin, Timpview, 21:26.8 Macie Lee, Box Elder, 21:27.4 Audrey Edwards, Olympus, 21:31.0 Emily Balls, Salem Hills, 21:31.8 Abigail Krull, Wasatch, 21:31.9 Hannah Prusse, Tooele, 21:33.3 Annie Perkins, Highland, 21:35.5 Katie Christensen, Maple Mountain, 21:36.8 Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 21:37.9 Sierra Ferguson, Jordan, 21:39.0 Bre Watterson, Stansbury, 21:45.5 Madeleine Christensen, Payson, 21:46.2 Ali Hansen, Olympus, 21:47.8 Samantha Stuart, Tooele, 21:49.7 Leilanne Castillo-Rivera, Box Elder, 21:50.0 Maren Wiberg, Woods Cross, 21:50.4 Kiara DeVries, Woods Cross, 21:51.3 Marie Sargent, Northridge, 21:51.7 Kendell Rhees, Woods Cross, 21:52.5 Kimiya Mavaddat, Hillcrest, 21:52.7 Kestle Eames, Bonneville, 21:54.8 Anya Salmon, Timpview, 21:55.1 Kezia Holt, Bountiful, 21:56.4 Lucy Allen, Wasatch, 21:58.0 Liliana Guzman, Bountiful, 21:58.1 Hope Edmunds, Brighton, 21:58.7 Taya Sanders, Bountiful, 22:00.3 Talia Rhineer, East, 22:02.6 Abigail Whiting, Salem Hills, 22:03.3 Lydia Sutton, Salem Hills, 22:05.1 Anne Morrison, Jordan, 22:05.2 Lydia Wall, Salem Hills, 22:05.4 Lily Thorne, Bountiful, 22:08.7 Clara Carpenter, Highland, 22:08.8 Katie Koski, Alta, 22:11.4 Kacie Slinkov, Lehi, 22:11.6 Bella Rynearson, Northridge, 22:12.5 Madilyn Harward, Highland, 22:12.6 Charly Jensen, Stansbury, 22:13.3 Kathryn Agren, Box Elder, 22:15.8 Chelsea Mower, Salem Hills, 22:22.9 Keira Sweet, Hillcrest, 22:24.7 Lais Pearson, Tooele, 22:24.9 Audrey Critchlow, Tooele, 22:25.1 Eliza Scown, Stansbury, 22:29.5 Lola Korth, Tooele, 22:42.7 Dalli Horrocks, Uintah, 22:42.9 Alidia Cox, Highland, 22:55.0 Mylah Twitchell, Jordan, 22:59.5 Brinley Harward, Highland, 23:06.8 Nora Hermanson, Hillcrest, 23:29.6 Emmalee Prince, Bonneville, 23:52.2 Caroline Scott, Olympus, 24:09.6 Madelyn Croft, Hillcrest, 24:14.2 Chloe Chen, Bonneville, 24:29.4 Marcie Mortensen, Woods Cross, 24:35.7 Abby Hendershot, Woods Cross, 24:41.6 Anna Cannegieter, Provo, 25:32.1 Kaitlin Updike, Hillcrest, 27:35.6 Ryann Hansen, Jordan, 28:47.8

Boys team scores



Mountain View, 48 Orem, 104 Park City, 106 Lehi, 140 Bountiful, 158 Woods Cross, 179 Viewmont, 215 Maple Mountain, 228

Boys Individual results

