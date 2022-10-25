Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ smashed records. Here’s how she reacted

Taylor Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” is smashing records less than a week after its release, Variety reported.

Swift’s 10th album, released at midnight on Oct. 21, already broke two Spotify records, the streaming platform said in a statement. On the day of its arrival, “Midnights” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift broke Spotify’s record for most streamed artist in a single day.

The music icon responded to her Spotify success on Twitter this weekend. “How did I get this lucky,” Swift wrote.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

As for Apple Music, “Midnights” boasts the record for the biggest pop-record of all time by first-day streams. On Amazon Music, Swift broke the record for most Alexa requests ever.

It doesn’t stop there. According to Billboard, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S., which includes CD, digital album download, vinyl and cassette sales.

After just a day of sales, “Midnights” logged the most sales in one week since Swift’s 2017 album “Reputation.” “Reputation” sold 1.216 million copies during its first week.

Swift’s “Midnights” overtook Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the previous top-selling album of 2022. Styles sold 620,000 copies of “Harry’s House.”

“Midnights” surpassed “Harry’s House” in a second category — vinyl sales. “Harry’s House” set the previous modern-era record earlier this year for vinyl sales with 182,000 vinyl copies sold. With less than a week under its belt, “Midnights” smashed the previous record with 400,000 vinyl copies sold.

Listen to Swift’s newest album with the rest of the world here.