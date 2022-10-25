Why did the price increase for Apple Music?

Subscribers are going to experience a price increase in Apple streaming services starting this month. On Monday, Apple increased monthly and annual subscription prices on Apple TV+, Apple Music and the company’s services bundle, Apple One, per CNBC.

How much will Apple services cost now?

According to USA Today, Apple Music subscriptions will increase by a dollar for the individual plan. Apple TV+ and Apple One will now be $2 more a month.

Family plans are also seeing an increase in prices. A family plan for Apple music is increasing by $2. The new prices went live on Monday, per The Verge.

Why did the prices increase for Apple subscription services?

The change in prices is due to an increase in licensing costs for Apple Music. Apple raised the cost of its TV service because of its expansion since it launched, according to CNN.

Apple isn’t the only company to be raising its prices for streaming. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN recently increased their costs for plans as well. Netflix also raised its plan prices in January.

