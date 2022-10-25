Where do Texas gubernatorial candidates Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke stand on the issues?

Leading up to Nov. 8, Texas voters will decide between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke as governor.

The latest polls reported on by the Deseret News show that Abbott, the incumbent, leads O’Rourke by 11 points. The polls did show that there are still a number of undecided voters.

Abbott is the Republican candidate and O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate. Here is where they stand on some key issues.

Immigration

Abbott: According to The New York Times, Abbott wants to increase fencing on the Texas border. Abbott said in a statement earlier this year that he believes President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border. The Washington Post has reported that Abbott has expressed interest in challenging DACA.

O’Rourke: On O’Rourke’s campaign website, he states that he wants to implement a guest worker program, reunite families, reform immigration to make it safe and legal, and guarantee legal pathways to immigration.

Economy

Abbott: Abbott’s campaign website indicates that he supports tax cuts and repealing professional fees.

O’Rourke: According to O’Rourke’s campaign website, he supports raising the minimum wage and increasing the amount of union jobs in the energy sector.

Abortion

Abbott: According to NPR, Abbott signed into law a bill banning abortions six weeks after the first day after a woman’s last period. Texas Tribune reported that when Roe v. Wade was overturned, Abbott supported a law that makes all abortions illegal with a narrow exception for life of the pregnant person (no exceptions for rape or incest). The law also made performing an abortion a felony.

O’Rourke: According to CBS News, O’Rourke supports abortion up to 24 weeks with medical exceptions after that. O’Rourke considers current Texas law extreme.

Gun rights

Abbott: The New York Times reported that Abbott has expressed interest in a red flag law on occasion and supports measures to promote safe gun storage, but he supports nonrestrictive gun laws.

O’Rourke: According to The Texas Tribune, O’Rourke supports restricting what types of firearms can be sold (specifically assault weapons) and universal background checks.

LGBTQ+ rights

Abbott: According to Ballotpedia, Abbott has historically not supported same-sex marriage. According to Axios, Abbott supports “a measure that forces public school students to play on sports teams based on their assigned sex at birth.”

O’Rourke: According to O’Rourke’s campaign website, he supports a comprehensive nondiscrimination law.

Death penalty

Abbott: The Chicago Tribune reported that Abbott has referred to the death penalty as “Texas justice” and supports it.

O’Rourke: Fox News reported that O’Rourke said he did not support the federal death penalty when he was running for president in the 2020 election.

