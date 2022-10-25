Lake-Hobbs governor race: Who is leading the polls?

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign is gaining steam ahead of the elections in two weeks. She is up against Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the Democratic candidate.

Lake, who claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, has recently garnered a wave of support in the form of “over a dozen checks, each worth $5,300, from corporate leaders,” according to CNBC.

The Trump-backed candidate has repeatedly shared misinformation about the election in Arizona. She made untrue claims in an interview with ABC News that aired on Sunday as well, according to The Washington Post.

She claimed 2,000 mail-in ballots were accepted by Maricopa County after the election day in 2020, which ABC host Jonathan Karl said was not true.

What do the polls say?

Polls indicate that the former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor is still neck and neck with Hobbs, who has refused to participate in the debate process.

FiveThirtyEight’s polls give Lake a 1.3-percentage points lead. Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report has labeled the race a toss-up.

Will Kari Lake accept election results if she loses?

In another interview with the Arizona Republic, Lake remarked on her confidence in the electoral system.

“I wish I could sit here and say I have complete faith in the system, I don’t have faith in the system,” she said, per MSNBC. “And that’s why I’m going to work with lawmakers to come up with a way that we have secure elections.”

In her appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” earlier this month, Lake dodged questions about whether she would accept the results if she lost, as I previously reported.

Her only response was this: “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.”