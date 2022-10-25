Apple’s iMessage outage — is it fixed?

Apple had a brief outage on Tuesday morning. The outage caused issues on iMessage and FaceTime, Apple’s video calling app.
Driving the news: Users complained to the company about issues sending and receiving messages through iMessage. There were similar issues with the FaceTime app.
- There were over 10,000 complaints about iMessage on Tuesday, mostly about sending messages, according to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions around the world.
- Apple reports that the issues lasted for less than an hour and have been resolved.
What they’re saying: Apple users turned to Twitter to confirm they weren’t the only ones having issues with iMessage and FaceTime. Users posted memes about the technical issues, many using the hashtag #imessagedown.
Apple right now with iMessage pic.twitter.com/cSKrGmdFbg— Clay Wallows (@ClayJenssenn) October 25, 2022
All of us coming to twitter to confirm iMessage is down #iMessage pic.twitter.com/KrcWliLqjM— cesar (@jebaiting) October 25, 2022
This didn’t age well. #imessagedown https://t.co/oYWrd05bfW— Suhaib Aldada (@zoupstudios) October 25, 2022
Details: Earlier on Tuesday morning, WhatsApp also suffered from a major outage, CNN reported.
- According to DownDectector, WhatsApp had almost 70,000 reported issues.
- WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world with over 2 billion users. The app is owned by Meta, the tech company formerly known as Facebook.
- There is no reported correlation between the close disruptions for both apps.