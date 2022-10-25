Apple’s iMessage outage — is it fixed?

Apple had a brief outage on Tuesday morning. The outage caused issues on iMessage and FaceTime, Apple’s video calling app.

Driving the news: Users complained to the company about issues sending and receiving messages through iMessage. There were similar issues with the FaceTime app.



There were over 10,000 complaints about iMessage on Tuesday, mostly about sending messages, according to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions around the world.

Apple reports that the issues lasted for less than an hour and have been resolved.

What they’re saying: Apple users turned to Twitter to confirm they weren’t the only ones having issues with iMessage and FaceTime. Users posted memes about the technical issues, many using the hashtag #imessagedown.

Details: Earlier on Tuesday morning, WhatsApp also suffered from a major outage, CNN reported.

