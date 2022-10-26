‘The Chosen’: See the show’s new theatrical trailer for the first two episodes of Season 3

“The Chosen,” a popular faith-based television drama series on the life of Jesus Christ, released a new trailer Wednesday promoting the first two episodes of Season 3, which will open in more than 2,000 movie theaters nationwide on Nov. 18.

“This is a trailer for episodes 1 and 2, a trailer specific to the theatrical release and not for the whole season,” said Dallas Jenkins, the show’s creator, director, executive producer and writer said Tuesday in a live YouTube video stream.

The 2-episode film, distributed through Fathom Events, will show at least 10 times per theater over five days with extended runs possible both domestically and in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Once done in theaters, the episodes will hit the show’s free streaming platform. The remaining episodes will launch weekly on the app. Ticket information is available at angel.com and www.thechosen.tv/3, along with a complete list of theaters.

The release of the theatrical trailer comes one week after the show launched its official trailer teasing all of Season 3.

“The Chosen” is a fan-supported, seven-season series that tells the story of Jesus’ life and ministry from the perspective of those who knew him. The series has been viewed by more than 420 million people worldwide.

Why a theatrical release?

During a video live stream Tuesday, Jenkins addressed several reasons for the decision to release the first two episodes in theaters.

First, it was a fun opportunity.

“We want it on the big screen and so do many of the fans,” Jenkins said. “A theatrical experience is a wonderful experience. ... I am thrilled to offer this opportunity. ... People who want to go see it in a theater should have the opportunity to do so. So that’s one of the reasons why we’re doing it because it’s a great opportunity.”

Secondly, a theatrical release will generate income.

“Less that 5% of people who watch the show pay for it,” Jenkins said. “So this is an opportunity for us to generate more income, plain and simple. I don’t think I even need to defend that.”

Finally, a theatrical release is a “fantastic” marketing and awareness opportunity. “The Chosen” has spent tens of millions of dollars, invested resources, and employed skills, strategy and years of experience in marketing the show.

“This is one of those great ways of doing that,” Jenkins said.